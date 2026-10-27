Competitive eater Zermatt Neo opens first restaurant Over at Tras Street, comes with 8kg food challenge
Diners can attempt an 8kg food challenge alone or in teams of up to four, with one hour to finish the platter and earn a place on the restaurant's Hall of Fame for successful participants.
Singapore competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo is taking his appetite from the screen to the kitchen with his first restaurant, Over, opening on Wednesday (Oct 28) at 54 Tras Street.
Known for his food challenges involving everything from massive bowls of mala noodles to dozens of burgers, Neo opened the restaurant in partnership with Singapore lifestyle and entertainment group The Wolfpack Investment Holdings.
The restaurant will serve local comfort food in three portion sizes: Lesser, for individual diners; Standard, for sharing; and Challenge, featuring the largest, Zermatt Neo-sized servings.
Menu items include Belly Good Time, a pork belly dish with shiso leaves and crispy chilli crunch, and Curry Me Over, a crispy chicken cutlet served with hom mali rice, Hainanese curry, nanban sauce and egg mayonnaise.
The drinks will also come in oversized servings, with no regular-sized options available.
Over will also offer an Ultimate Food Challenge featuring an 8kg platter that must be finished within one hour. Diners can attempt the challenge alone or in teams of up to four. Those who succeed will earn a place on the restaurant's Hall of Fame.
Beyond its regular menu, Over will introduce rotating collaborations with Singapore chefs and food businesses.
The first is with local barbecue brand Jett Barbecue, featuring a burger stacked with smoked short rib, crispy onion rings, fried eggs and mayonnaise. The burger will be available in all three portion sizes from Oct 28 to Nov 30.
"People always ask how I eat that much. Honestly, it's way more fun with friends," Neo said in a statement. "Over is the table I always wanted: big plates, loud conversations, and a friendly fight over the last wing or spring roll."
Reservations and enquiries about the food challenge can be made through the restaurant's Instagram account.