987 DJ Sonia Chew gets married, her father manages to walk her down the aisle amid his cancer battle

Zhu told 8days.sg that he had just landed from Italy that morning, and rushed over after a quick shower.

Also present was ex-987 DJ Rosalyn Lee aka Rozz, who was seen live-streaming parts of the event, and singer-actor Benjamin Kheng.

But beneath the excitement, there was a quieter question lingering in Chew's mind ahead of her walk down the aisle: would her dad be well enough to be there?

Back in 2023, Chew revealed that her father had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his lung and had begun treatment.

According to what we heard on the ground, even up to the last hour, his attendance remained uncertain.

Chew later confirmed to 8days.sg that her father had been hospitalised just a week before the wedding.

“A lot of the planning was about making sure he was comfortable and able to be here… and be happy,” she shared.

In the end, not only did her father show up, he played a central role in the ceremony.

He was seen with an oxygen tube through his nose as he walked Chew down the aisle with her mum, even serving as one of the witnesses during the vows.

As she walked down the aisle with her parents she was heard exclaiming: “I’m already crying! Oh no!”

In typical Chew fashion, she lightened the mood when asked about wedding planning.

“The next biggest challenge was myself… because I am very disorganised,” she laughed, also revealing she got about five hours of sleep the night before.

“I think that’s not bad already,” she smiled.