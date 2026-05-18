987 DJ Sonia Chew gets married, her father manages to walk her down the aisle amid his cancer battle
The 987 DJ tells 8days.sg that her father's attendance was unconfirmed until the last minute as he was hospitalised last week.
It was a wet start to 987 DJ Sonia Chew’s big day, the kind of rain that would usually dampen spirits.
Nonetheless, even as the rain poured relentlessly outside the Church of St Bernadette along Zion Road on Saturday (May 16), about 300 eager-looking guests turned up, ready to witness the 34-year-old radio DJ say “I do” to investment banker Jeremy Sng, 48.
The church wasn’t any venue. Her folks had got married in the same location decades ago, making the ceremony especially significant.
8days.sg arrived early, spotting familiar faces from the local media scene trickling in from about 9am for what was largely a private affair.
Impressive considering the weather, and that guests were requested to be seated only by 9.45am.
Still, there was no shortage of recognisable names, mostly Chew's colleagues from 987 and Mediacorp Radio.
From 987, spotted were her The Shock Circuit co-host Joakim Gomez, as well as Ann Nicole, Louisa Kan, Avery Aloysius, and Georgina Dobson.
Class 95’s The Muttons (aka Justin Ang and Vernon A) and Catherine Robert, along with Yes 933's Zhu Zeliang were also in attendance.
Zhu told 8days.sg that he had just landed from Italy that morning, and rushed over after a quick shower.
Also present was ex-987 DJ Rosalyn Lee aka Rozz, who was seen live-streaming parts of the event, and singer-actor Benjamin Kheng.
But beneath the excitement, there was a quieter question lingering in Chew's mind ahead of her walk down the aisle: would her dad be well enough to be there?
Back in 2023, Chew revealed that her father had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his lung and had begun treatment.
According to what we heard on the ground, even up to the last hour, his attendance remained uncertain.
Chew later confirmed to 8days.sg that her father had been hospitalised just a week before the wedding.
“A lot of the planning was about making sure he was comfortable and able to be here… and be happy,” she shared.
In the end, not only did her father show up, he played a central role in the ceremony.
He was seen with an oxygen tube through his nose as he walked Chew down the aisle with her mum, even serving as one of the witnesses during the vows.
As she walked down the aisle with her parents she was heard exclaiming: “I’m already crying! Oh no!”
In typical Chew fashion, she lightened the mood when asked about wedding planning.
“The next biggest challenge was myself… because I am very disorganised,” she laughed, also revealing she got about five hours of sleep the night before.
“I think that’s not bad already,” she smiled.
Of course, the ceremony had its fair share of candid moments.
At one point, when the priest asked the couple to join their right hands, both Chew and Sng froze briefly, clearly unsure which was which, drawing laughter from the congregation.
Sng was also seen holding Chew's hand tightly for most of the ceremony, as if he wasn’t about to let go anytime soon.
When the priest spoke about the role of parents, we spotted Chew turn to her mum and dad seated behind her, giving them a small wave and appreciative smile.
When the couple was finally pronounced husband and wife, the church erupted into cheers.
The loudest?
From Joakim Gomez, seated in front of us, clearly not holding back.
In our opinion, the cutest appearance had to be Maxi, Chew's pet dog, who we spotted hanging outside the church.
After her first walk out, Chew even gave Maxi a peck before heading back into the church for photos with the guests.
To wrap up the ceremony, Chew gave a short speech, turning the spotlight on her husband.
“And to Jerms, I would say you have survived all 18 of my personalities, and you still showed up to the church, so thank you. Love you,” she quipped.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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