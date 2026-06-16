Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok spotted around Singapore, from Changi Airport to Sentosa
Photos and videos shared online show the Hong Kong star at Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill and Resorts World Sentosa over the past few days.
Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has been spotted at several locations around Singapore over the past few days, sparking speculation among fans that he may be in town for work.
Multiple photos and videos shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, show the actor-singer at locations including Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill and Resorts World Sentosa.
In a video uploaded on Sunday (Jun 14), user Vincent shared footage of the 60-year-old at Changi Airport. Kwok was seen wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt and browsing a duty-free store.
“He looks so good I'd totally believe he's 35,” the user wrote in Chinese.
The actor was also photographed and filmed around The Laurus, a luxury hotel on Sentosa.
In another video posted on Monday (Jun 15), user Ashley Go shared footage of Kwok at Dempsey Hill. He appeared to be accompanied by a camera crew and was dressed in a white shirt and jeans.
Later that evening, another RedNote user, Lee, posted photographs of Kwok at Weave, the lifestyle and retail precinct at Resorts World Sentosa. In the photos, the actor was seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and accompanied by security personnel.
While the purpose of his visit remains unclear, the presence of a camera crew has led some online users to speculate he could be filming a project in Singapore. One user wondered if this was one of his promotional photo shoots, while another commented that he may be filming a short scene here.
Known as one of Hong Kong's Four Heavenly Kings, Kwok last performed in Singapore in June 2023 as part of his Amazing Kode World Tour, with concerts held at the Resorts World Ballroom.
More recently, the singer went viral online after participating in an impromptu dance-off to Baby Shark with a fan during a concert in Xi'an, China.