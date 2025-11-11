Actor Benjamin Heng remarries, 6 years after first wife's death

Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng has found love again, tying the knot with his Japanese wife, Nana, on Saturday (Nov 8) at The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The 49-year-old, best known for his local dramas and movies such as Mata Mata, C.L.I.F. 2, and 118, most recently appeared in the action thriller Third Rail (2022).

Heng's first wife, Michelle Ng, died in her sleep in June 2019. Their daughter, Sophie, is now 15.

Not much is known about Nana, but Heng, who is also a property agent, shared on Instagram that they are working towards her becoming a Singapore permanent resident so they can buy an investment property together.

Other Instagram posts reveal that the couple have been public about their relationship since 2021, registered their marriage in April this year, and held the wedding banquet over the weekend.

The wedding banquet was a star-studded affair with celeb pals like Rebecca Lim, Shane Pow, and Allan Wu in attendance.

In a swoon-worthy moment, Heng serenaded Nana with Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and the Cantonese classic Boundless Oceans, Vast Seas.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

