Actress Rebecca Lim and husband are expecting their second baby
She reports midnight cravings for kimchi ramyeon and being too busy with her toddler to plan a gender reveal party.
Rebecca Lim is four months pregnant with her second child, anticipating a delivery in May 2026.
In the year and a half since her son was born, she and husband Matthew Webster “had conversations about expanding the family and perhaps one day having a Number Two, but it wasn’t something we were stressing out about, so we really just let nature take its course, and we are very blessed,” Lim told CNA Lifestyle.
The actress announced her baby news to the world with a social media post on Monday (Nov 10), writing: "We're going to be a family of four. Feeling so incredibly blessed. Thank you for sharing in our joy. Brb, letting it sink in that Baby M is going to be a big brother".
While the new baby’s gender has been ascertained, “we haven’t opened the envelope yet,” Lim said. “I didn’t have a gender reveal party for the first child, and now, with him around, I don’t think we have the time and energy to plan one! Maybe, we’ll do something intimate at home, with just Matthew and myself.”
It’s absolutely true that the first child gets more fanfare, Lim chuckled. After finding out about her first pregnancy, “I shot reaction videos of me telling my mum, my sister and a few of my very close friends. But, for the second one, I think I only recorded two videos!"
Back then, “if I was tired I could take naps or go for massages”. Now, with a toddler to look after, “I have zero time for any of that now. So, it really is just trying to eat healthy so that I can stay healthy for my kids and for the family. And, because there were some minor complications in the first trimester, I can’t really exercise that much.”
The morning sickness she suffered was also much worse compared to her first pregnancy. “So, it’s more about making healthier food choices when I can,” the 39-year-old shared.
Since having her first child, “I have been really taking care of my body, to nourish it… and at the same time to eat healthier so I can get back in shape and feel and look more like myself after giving birth.”
One very special thing is that “my sister and I are pregnant at the same time again. She’s a few months ahead of me,” Lim shared. The happy coincidence makes her feel that her late father is “perhaps, somehow, still watching over me. It feels like he’s still here.”
She also recounted that when her sister became pregnant: “She said, ‘Come, join me. It’d be so nice if we could do it together again.’ I told her, ‘I am physically and psychologically not ready yet.’ Firstly, I have jobs lined up until early next year. And then, I’ve also shared very openly about how I struggled with my weight for almost two years. I’d almost reached my target weight, so, I was working towards that, and being healthier and looking good, and feeling good. It was more like, ‘Okay, time for myself now’.”
That was short-lived, and she’s back to having licence to eat for two. Except, “this time, I just remember it’s for a baby and not for two grown-ups! I have been having weird cravings. I woke up at 12.30am to have a packet of kimchi ramyeon noodles.”
Is she hoping the second child will take after her a little more? “Everyone says No 1 looks like Matthew. He loves music, he loves looking at cars. My in-laws have mentioned many times that he has exactly the same mannerisms Matthew did when he was a kid."
Lim, on the other hand, is “a No 2 and I was quite a terror child. From the middle of primary school all the way until secondary school, I was rebellious. I skipped school and brought my sister along with me. I guess the middle child thing kicked in. I was fine as a second child until I became a middle child!”
She’s said before that she was never really a huge lover of babies, but things have changed since becoming a mum.
“Just about two nights ago, I was having this conversation with Matthew. I never knew that I could love someone else so much. You always hear people saying they never knew how much their heart could expand until they became parents. That is how I feel. Someone else ranks above me now – I’m never in No 1 place. Even now, when I’m turning 40 (next year), my mum is still placing her kids above herself. I really understand that concept now. I don’t know how much more it can expand with No 2 on the way, but I know it will.”
In the past, “whatever was on my wish list, if I wanted it, I bought it, because I worked so hard. Now, it’s like, ‘Do I want it or do I need it?’ The whole concept has changed. I haven’t really bought myself anything in the past year, and every delivery that comes to my house is baby related.”
Her son is still too young to understand that he’ll be getting a sibling whether he likes it or not, but “we get him to do the ‘sayang’ motion on my tummy,” Lim said.
As for herself, “I feel like sleep and rest can wait. I still want to work all the way up until they tell me I’m too big.” Currently, for example, she’s preparing to be a part of the Singapore International Film Festival as its first ever ambassador.
But some things will have to be put on hold. “I do have to back out of a project scheduled for next year. Unfortunately, it clashes with my delivery period. I was very gutted because it was a good project. And I had to say no to a previous good project because of Baby Number One, so I was really looking forward to this one. You win some, you learn some. Hopefully, there will be better things next time.”
We don’t doubt it.