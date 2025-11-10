Actress Rebecca Lim and husband are expecting their second baby

Back then, “if I was tired I could take naps or go for massages”. Now, with a toddler to look after, “I have zero time for any of that now. So, it really is just trying to eat healthy so that I can stay healthy for my kids and for the family. And, because there were some minor complications in the first trimester, I can’t really exercise that much.”

The morning sickness she suffered was also much worse compared to her first pregnancy. “So, it’s more about making healthier food choices when I can,” the 39-year-old shared.

Since having her first child, “I have been really taking care of my body, to nourish it… and at the same time to eat healthier so I can get back in shape and feel and look more like myself after giving birth.”

One very special thing is that “my sister and I are pregnant at the same time again. She’s a few months ahead of me,” Lim shared. The happy coincidence makes her feel that her late father is “perhaps, somehow, still watching over me. It feels like he’s still here.”

She also recounted that when her sister became pregnant: “She said, ‘Come, join me. It’d be so nice if we could do it together again.’ I told her, ‘I am physically and psychologically not ready yet.’ Firstly, I have jobs lined up until early next year. And then, I’ve also shared very openly about how I struggled with my weight for almost two years. I’d almost reached my target weight, so, I was working towards that, and being healthier and looking good, and feeling good. It was more like, ‘Okay, time for myself now’.”

That was short-lived, and she’s back to having licence to eat for two. Except, “this time, I just remember it’s for a baby and not for two grown-ups! I have been having weird cravings. I woke up at 12.30am to have a packet of kimchi ramyeon noodles.”

Is she hoping the second child will take after her a little more? “Everyone says No 1 looks like Matthew. He loves music, he loves looking at cars. My in-laws have mentioned many times that he has exactly the same mannerisms Matthew did when he was a kid."

Lim, on the other hand, is “a No 2 and I was quite a terror child. From the middle of primary school all the way until secondary school, I was rebellious. I skipped school and brought my sister along with me. I guess the middle child thing kicked in. I was fine as a second child until I became a middle child!”