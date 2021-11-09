Angelina Jolie reveals how her struggle with PTSD shaped her Eternals character

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has never been one to mince words. Whether it’s spending the last 20 years campaigning for human rights as a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, or speaking up after several countries banned her latest film Eternals for a same-sex kiss, the Oscar-winner famously never holds back.

“I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant," she recently said in an interview with an Australian news site.

So when Jolie gets frank about her own experience with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and the importance of normalising mental illness in a film, we sit up and listen.