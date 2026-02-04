The secret to Avantgardey's dance perfection: 10-hour rehearsals and 30 pairs of shoes each

Despite how meticulously constructed their image seems, the members of Avantgardey insisted (with a straight face) there’s no dramatic transformation involved when they step on stage.

Their signature bob haircuts, the group explained through a translator, was simply their “default form” and “natural”, not wigs, playfully rejecting the idea that their look was manufactured – and said with just enough conviction to suggest that the joke was very much intentional.

(Apparently, having the same haircut is also one of the criteria they consider when recruiting members – although you really can’t tell from their serious expressions.)

Footwear, however, is where they dropped the act. Turns out, each member owns about 30 pairs of shoes in different colours to match various costumes, all kept uniform across every member to preserve the group’s carefully crafted visual identity.

As for the costumes themselves, these all play an active role in their dance routines. The skirts are incorporated into the precise choreography they’re known for. And yes, even their iconic exaggerated and theatrical facial expressions are all very carefully considered.