The secret to Avantgardey's dance perfection: 10-hour rehearsals and 30 pairs of shoes each
The mysterious and quirky Japanese dance group was briefly in town ahead of their March shows – and they let us in on some behind-the-scenes secrets behind their viral allure.
A group of dancers in identical bobs, clad in school pinafores and red shoes is hard to miss – especially on Orchard Road. Japanese dance group Avantgardey was spotted there on Monday (Feb 2), giving Singaporeans a glimpse into their viral moves ahead of their upcoming shows in Singapore on Mar 11 and 12 at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of their Asia tour.
This 17-member group has made waves on social media long before touching down in Singapore. Their hypnotising uniformity, hilarious deadpan humour and impeccable expressions have made the group a sensation online with 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.2 million on TikTok.
Formed in 2022, the group rose to prominence for their extreme synchronisation and striking visuals under the direction of Japanese choreographer Akane, known for the viral 80s-inspired Bubbly Dance video that has amassed over 120 million views on YouTube. The group then went on to gain wider recognition after advancing to the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2024.
When they dropped by Mediacorp Campus on Tuesday, eight members sat down with CNA Lifestyle – answering some of the group’s most persistent mysteries in their signature deadpan style.
THE AVANTGARDEY LOOK
Despite how meticulously constructed their image seems, the members of Avantgardey insisted (with a straight face) there’s no dramatic transformation involved when they step on stage.
Their signature bob haircuts, the group explained through a translator, was simply their “default form” and “natural”, not wigs, playfully rejecting the idea that their look was manufactured – and said with just enough conviction to suggest that the joke was very much intentional.
(Apparently, having the same haircut is also one of the criteria they consider when recruiting members – although you really can’t tell from their serious expressions.)
Footwear, however, is where they dropped the act. Turns out, each member owns about 30 pairs of shoes in different colours to match various costumes, all kept uniform across every member to preserve the group’s carefully crafted visual identity.
As for the costumes themselves, these all play an active role in their dance routines. The skirts are incorporated into the precise choreography they’re known for. And yes, even their iconic exaggerated and theatrical facial expressions are all very carefully considered.
GETTING THOSE MOVES RIGHT
The group is known for being tight, and achieving that level of precision demands an intense rehearsal schedule. Depending on the routine, the group revealed they can practise for up to 10 hours a day, with some performances taking as long as a month to fully synchronise.
For their Singapore shows, Avantgardey spent about two months refining their choreography to ensure every movement is aligned down to the beat.
Back when the group was first formed, many members came from the same dance studio and already knew of one another. Over time, they said, working and rehearsing so closely has turned them into “family” – or, given the near military precision of their moves, “comrades”.
When we told them we had a hard time telling members apart in their videos, the group also confessed that they sometimes can’t, too. Occasional moments of confusion do happen during rehearsals, particularly when they mistake each other from behind and move into the wrong formations.
That said, dedicated fans have also learned to recognise individual members, many of whom have revealed their off-stage appearances on their personal social media accounts.
And many of them have also independently amassed a large following. Nona, one of the first Avantgardey dancers to reveal her true appearance in a viral TikTok video that now has 19.5 million views, is nearing 700,000 followers on TikTok. Another member, Aimu, whose transformation video has garnered 11.4 million views, has 277,000 followers on the same platform.
AVANTGARDEY’S VIRAL CONTENT
So how do they come up with the moves for their short-form content? They revealed the routines are often created spontaneously and on the spot, with the entire group collaborating on ideas. We had a first-hand glimpse into this during our interview when they gamely agreed to do a series of Singapore-related moves as a challenge.
For their Singapore shows, the group says audiences can expect not just the routines they know from online videos, but special songs they’ve prepared exclusively for the tour.
When asked what happens if someone makes a mistake on stage or breaks character, the group's collective answer: Their performances are always “perfect”.
When it comes to Avantgardey, mistakes, of course, just never happen.
Avantgardey performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Mar 11 and 12. Tickets for the Singapore stop of Avantgardey 2026 “Let’s Groove!!” are available now on Ticketmaster.