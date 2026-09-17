Avengers Endgame: Encore to screen in Singapore cinemas from Sep 24
Tickets for Avengers Endgame: Encore will be available for sale from Friday (Sep 18).
MCU fans, it's time to reassemble. Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday in December, Marvel Studios is bringing back the record-breaking 2019 movie, Avengers: Endgame, to theatres in Singapore from Sep 24.
However, this isn't an ordinary re-release.
Screening under the title Avengers Endgame: Encore, the upcoming film will feature an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.
Furthermore, an additional sneak peek of Doomsday will be made available to those who attend IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings of Endgame: Encore.
According to Marvel Studios, Infinity Vision is a new certification for premium large format cinemas that "guarantees moviegoers an exceptional film presentation with big screens, bright images and outstanding sound".
Avengers Endgame: Encore will screen at Golden Village and Shaw Theatres, with tickets going on sale from Friday (Sep 18).
The movie deals with the aftermath of the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which sees half of all life in the universe getting erased. It has since earned over US$2.7 billion and was, at one point, the highest-grossing film of all time.