YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster debuting in November

On Tuesday (Oct 10), YG Entertainment – the South Korean music label behind Blackpink and Bigbang – confirmed that its latest girl group Babymonster will debut in November.

In a press release, the company apologised for the delay in Babymonster's debut (which was originally set for September), saying: "To come up with the best output, we have been extra cautious about the lead track."

YG also revealed that the members of Babymonster are currently practising the choreography for their lead track and will shoot the music video for it by the end of October.