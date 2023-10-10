Logo
YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster debuting in November
The group comprises seven members and released a pre-debut single titled Dream in May 2023.

New girl group BabyMonster. (Photo: YG Entertainment)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
10 Oct 2023 04:30PM
On Tuesday (Oct 10), YG Entertainment – the South Korean music label behind Blackpink and Bigbang – confirmed that its latest girl group Babymonster will debut in November.

In a press release, the company apologised for the delay in Babymonster's debut (which was originally set for September), saying: "To come up with the best output, we have been extra cautious about the lead track."

YG also revealed that the members of Babymonster are currently practising the choreography for their lead track and will shoot the music video for it by the end of October.

The selection process for Babymonster was documented in a YouTube series called Last Evaluation, which featured seven trainees, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita, fighting for a spot in the group's final line-up. 

In the end, all seven trainees made the final cut and Babymonster released their pre-debut track Dream in May 2023.

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Apr 15 in California. (Photo: AFP/Frazer Harrison)
The news of Babymonster's debut comes as the future of Blackpink remains uncertain. It's been reported that the members of Blackpink are still in the negotiation process with YG Entertainment – with rumours circulating that not all four of them will renew their contracts with the label.

Source: CNA/hq

