K-pop star BamBam teases a big Got7 'surprise' in 2023, reflects on his most Thai and Korean traits

“I didn't know I could do solo schedules like this. You know, because I always was really shy, all the time and then I still don't get used to it,” he admitted. “But I'm trying to find out a good part of me and also an ‘empty’ part of me.”

He added that he's been working on himself, “like my skills, like how I make music and how I perform on stage.

“When you have a lot of members, you can fill up the stage. But when I'm alone, I need to be really good at everything. Because no one is covering up my emptiness’," he explained. “It’s growing up, you know what I mean?"