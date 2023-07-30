A Barbie movie sequel? Greta Gerwig says she has no plans for it
The Barbie movie had an impressive opening weekend, generating US$162 million (S$215 million) in ticket sales United States theatres after Jul 20, but director Greta Gerwig is not thinking of a sequel.
Greta Gerwig has "zero" plans to bring Barbie back for a second outing following the film's massive success at the box office.
The director's new movie starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll brought in a massive US$162 million (S$215 million) at the North American box office in its opening weekend, making it the biggest weekend opening ever for a female movie-maker.
However, despite the good news, she confessed she doesn't have any ideas for a second film.
She told the New York Times: "At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero."
Gerwig also insisted she felt totally overwhelmed by Barbie's success, saying she was "at a loss for words".
"It’s been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this," she added. "Mostly, it’s been running into people on the street who are excited and happy and exuberant, because so much of this movie was an attempt to create something that people would want to experience together. So, it’s the little things."
The Oscar-nominated movie-maker also admitted that there was plenty of extra Barbie material that ended up on the cutting room floor.
"There were definitely lots of things that didn't end up in the final movie because it would be five hours, which actually is too many baby angel heads," she told IndieWire.
"But I didn't ever end up cutting anything because I was made to," she said. "Everything was in service of the story and the rhythm of the storytelling. I don't think I ever had to cut something where I thought, 'Oh, that's been taken from me by my corporate friends.'"