A Barbie movie sequel? Greta Gerwig says she has no plans for it

Greta Gerwig has "zero" plans to bring Barbie back for a second outing following the film's massive success at the box office.



The director's new movie starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll brought in a massive US$162 million (S$215 million) at the North American box office in its opening weekend, making it the biggest weekend opening ever for a female movie-maker.

However, despite the good news, she confessed she doesn't have any ideas for a second film.

She told the New York Times: "At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero."