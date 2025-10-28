Benz Hui death: Hong Kong stars Elena Kong, Sharon Chan and more pay tribute to veteran actor
Hong Kong actor Benz Hui died on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning due to multiple organ failure from cancer.
Tributes from numerous public figures and celebrities have poured in for the late Benz Hui, who died on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning from multiple organ failure due to cancer.
Hong Kong stars Elena Kong and Sharon Chan as well as former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah are among those who have expressed their condolences.
Kong, who played the wife of Hui's character in the 2013 drama Bounty Lady, wrote: "We will forever remember your smile, your kindness and all the goodness you brought! Thank you, Brother Benz!"
Actress Sharon Chan, who also appeared in Bounty Lady, wrote that "life is unpredictable" in her tribute to Benz Hui.
"I never thought that yesterday at the hospital would be the last time I'd see you," said Chan.
"In heaven, you'll no longer have to suffer from illness. Remember, I promised you that we'll have a big meal together next time."
Similarly, actor Chiu Hoi Yeung said that he couldn't believe that his dinner with Hui two years ago would be the last time they would meet.
"Wishing you a peaceful journey. We will always remember the joy you brought to everyone!"
In a series of emotional posts, actor Jazz Lam wrote: "My dearest master, I'm grateful that you appeared in my life to guide and care for me. I love you and may you have a peaceful journey."
Posting a photo of herself with Benz Hui and his family, former Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah wrote that it was "so sad to lose a great guy".
Hui starred in over 150 films and drama series in an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years. In 2013, he took home the award for best supporting actor at the TVB Anniversary Awards for his role in the comedy series Bounty Lady.
Hui is survived by his wife, Angeli Lung, and daughter, Charmaine Hui.
Details of his funeral will be announced at a later date.