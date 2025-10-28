Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Benz Hui death: Hong Kong stars Elena Kong, Sharon Chan and more pay tribute to veteran actor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Benz Hui death: Hong Kong stars Elena Kong, Sharon Chan and more pay tribute to veteran actor

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui died on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning due to multiple organ failure from cancer.

Benz Hui death: Hong Kong stars Elena Kong, Sharon Chan and more pay tribute to veteran actor

Hong Kong stars Sharon Chan and Elena Kong are among the celebrities who have paid tribute to the late Benz Hui. (Photos: Instagram/sharonchanmanchi, elenakongmayyee)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
28 Oct 2025 04:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tributes from numerous public figures and celebrities have poured in for the late Benz Hui, who died on Tuesday (Oct 28) morning from multiple organ failure due to cancer. 

Hong Kong stars Elena Kong and Sharon Chan as well as former Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Bee Wah are among those who have expressed their condolences.

Kong, who played the wife of Hui's character in the 2013 drama Bounty Lady, wrote: "We will forever remember your smile, your kindness and all the goodness you brought! Thank you, Brother Benz!"

Sharon Chan with Benz Hui. (Photo: Instagram/sharonchanmanchi)

Actress Sharon Chan, who also appeared in Bounty Lady, wrote that "life is unpredictable" in her tribute to Benz Hui.

"I never thought that yesterday at the hospital would be the last time I'd see you," said Chan.

"In heaven, you'll no longer have to suffer from illness. Remember, I promised you that we'll have a big meal together next time."

Similarly, actor Chiu Hoi Yeung said that he couldn't believe that his dinner with Hui two years ago would be the last time they would meet. 

"Wishing you a peaceful journey. We will always remember the joy you brought to everyone!"

Jazz Lam's tribute to Benz Hui. (Photo: Instagram/lamtszsin413)

In a series of emotional posts, actor Jazz Lam wrote: "My dearest master, I'm grateful that you appeared in my life to guide and care for me. I love you and may you have a peaceful journey."

Posting a photo of herself with Benz Hui and his family, former Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah wrote that it was "so sad to lose a great guy".

Hui starred in over 150 films and drama series in an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years. In 2013, he took home the award for best supporting actor at the TVB Anniversary Awards for his role in the comedy series Bounty Lady.

Hui is survived by his wife, Angeli Lung, and daughter, Charmaine Hui.

Details of his funeral will be announced at a later date.

 

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

hong kong Celebrities Death
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement