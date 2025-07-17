What to know about Better Late Than Single, the South Korean dating show that's Single's Inferno with social awkwardness

As Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters continue to dominate Netflix charts worldwide, a brand-new show has been stealthily (and steadily) gaining popularity amongst subscribers, thanks to its fresh take on the ubiquitous dating show genre. Set in South Korea, Better Late Than Single features men and women who have been "eternally single" for a variety of reasons and are now finally looking for love.

One thing they have in common: They are all really, really bad at dating conventions, which admittedly leads to both hilariously awkward moments and heartwrenching scenes. The best way to describe Better Late Than Single is that it's Single's Inferno with secondhand embarrassment, social awkwardness and sadness.

Just like Single's Inferno, Better Late Than Single stars a celebrity panel of commentators, only this time they have a more direct stake in the series. Known as Cupids, these celebs had helped the contestants "glow up" before the show's first episode and are now watching the results of their efforts, alongside viewers.

Here's what you need to know about Better Late Than Single.

WHO ARE THE CUPIDS IN BETTER LATE THAN SINGLE?