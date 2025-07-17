What to know about Better Late Than Single, the South Korean dating show that's Single's Inferno with social awkwardness
Better Late Than Single premiered on Netflix on Jul 8 and has been steadily rising in the charts. The dating reality show features South Korean men and women who have been "eternally single" in their search for love.
As Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters continue to dominate Netflix charts worldwide, a brand-new show has been stealthily (and steadily) gaining popularity amongst subscribers, thanks to its fresh take on the ubiquitous dating show genre. Set in South Korea, Better Late Than Single features men and women who have been "eternally single" for a variety of reasons and are now finally looking for love.
One thing they have in common: They are all really, really bad at dating conventions, which admittedly leads to both hilariously awkward moments and heartwrenching scenes. The best way to describe Better Late Than Single is that it's Single's Inferno with secondhand embarrassment, social awkwardness and sadness.
Just like Single's Inferno, Better Late Than Single stars a celebrity panel of commentators, only this time they have a more direct stake in the series. Known as Cupids, these celebs had helped the contestants "glow up" before the show's first episode and are now watching the results of their efforts, alongside viewers.
Here's what you need to know about Better Late Than Single.
WHO ARE THE CUPIDS IN BETTER LATE THAN SINGLE?
Seo In-guk – Singer-actor
Kang Han-na – Actress
Lee Eun-ji – Comedienne
Car, The Garden – Singer
WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS IN BETTER LATE THAN SINGLE?
MEN
Noh Jae-yun
A mentee of Seo In-guk, the 27-year-old is a 3D designer who struggles to speak up and maintain eye contact. When we first meet Noh, he makes it clear that he's an anime fan, sliding in references to shows like Neon Genesis Evangelion and The Seven Deadly Sins in his everyday conversations.
Kim Seung-li
Kim lived in Brazil for a huge part of his life, becoming "better at soccer than most people". He speaks fluent Portuguese.
Kim Sang-ho
Kim lost 20kg between being recruited for Better Late Than Single and its first episode. The 27-year-old went to an all-boys school and didn't have opportunities to meet women. In his free time, he enjoys singing karaoke.
Ha Jeong-mok
Ha decided to join the show after his twin brother entered a relationship.
Kang Hyun-kyu
Kang is a bartender and medical student. According to him, he never dated as he was too focused on studying in order to get accepted into a medical school.
WOMEN
Kang Ji-su
The 26-year-old is a homebody and didn't get many opportunities to meet men growing up as she attended an all-girls school. As such, Kang feels "uncomfortable" with men.
Kim Yeo-myung
The 26-year-old's group of eternally single friends suddenly got boyfriends and that pushed her to try dating as well.
Kim Min-hong
A straight shooter, the 28-year-old has been on around 30 dates in the past seven months, most of which were group dates. Her mother had even signed her up with two matchmaking agencies.
Yi Do
The 27-year-old is a tutor for geography and social studies. According to Yi Do, she tends to speak very fast, so much so that students tell her they watch her lectures at 0.7 times their original speed.
Park Ji-yeon
According to Park, she didn't have a strong father figure growing up, which turned her off from dating. She went to an all-girls school and only has female friends.
ARE THESE THE ONLY CONTESTANTS?
Keep watching the series to find out.
WHERE CAN I WATCH THE SHOW?
As of writing, six episodes of Better Late Than Single have aired on Netflix. The next two episodes will air on Jul 22 and the final two episodes will air on Jul 29.