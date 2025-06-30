Squid Game Season 3 was meh – watch this new hit Netflix movie that's 'Golden' instead

Over the weekend, I finally watched the hit Netflix programme set in South Korea that’s been making waves worldwide, starring Lee Byung-hun as a mysterious and intimidating villain fighting against a group of underdogs opposing his evil manipulation.

That programme is called KPop Demon Hunters, and I enjoyed every single minute of it.

The plot, soundtrack, and characterisation are all top-notch, and suffice it to say, the hype behind the movie is well-justified.

Unfortunately, I also watched Squid Game Season 3.

WHAT WENT WRONG WITH SQUID GAME SEASON 3?

The final season of the hit South Korean drama concluded last week, and speaking as someone who was a Day 1 supporter, I can honestly say the franchise should have been a one-season thing.

Mild spoilers ahead.