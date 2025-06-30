Feeling tired all the time? It may signal underlying problems like cancer, diabetes or mental health issues

You know how it’s like when you’ve had a late night. The following day, your battery just can’t seem to last past lunchtime. By 2pm, you’re ready to tap out. But those tired days can usually be remedied with a nap or a few nights’ good sleep.

The situation is different when you consistently wake up to your body and mind saying “no, thank you” and “can we stay in bed?”.

“In medical terms, fatigue is usually a more prolonged and persistent state of physical, mental, or emotional exhaustion,” said Dr Sky Koh, an associate consultant and family physician with National University Polyclinics. “Fatigue also affects your ability to perform daily activities and may not be relieved by rest or sleep.”

And Singaporeans are fatigued. “I see cases of fatigue quite frequently, about two or three out of 100 patients,” said Dr Koh.