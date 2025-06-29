He is Singapore's only authorised cuckoo clock repair specialist – and a 'restorer of memories'

To the average ear, the difference between tick-tak-tick-tak and tak-tak-tak-tak is likely inconsequential, if at all noticeable.

But being able to diagnose the issue with a faulty cuckoo clock, based on its sound, is partly why Michael Cheah has been touted as the "go-to guy" for repairs by his customers in Singapore and the region, including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and India.

Cheah is in demand, firstly, because he’s great with his ears and hands, possessing specialised technical skills.

Plus, The Cuckoo Haus, which he founded and runs full-time, is the only cuckoo clock service station in Singapore authorised by the Black Forest Clock Association.

The reputable association, better known as VdS or its German name Verein die Schwarzwalduhr, issues authenticity certification to member organisations for their cuckoo clocks.

The highly sought-after seal is given to mechanical clocks, not quartz clocks or those running on solar energy. The clock must be made entirely of wood – except for their movement, the mechanical system that powers a clock – with all essential parts produced in Germany’s Black Forest region, the birthplace of cuckoo clocks, and meet the stringent quality controls set by the association.