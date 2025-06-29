Husband of deceased bakery owner to close her hawker stall but continue her cafe at Bugis

Michelle Goh, aged 35, founder of 2112 Bakery at OG Bugis and a food court stall in Yew Tee, passed away on June 17, 2025. Besides bakes like Nutella cookies and pistachio roll cakes, she was also known for participating in Mediacorp baking show Creme De La Creme.

There was an outpouring of condolences from her customers and netizens after 8days.sg broke the news. We caught up with her husband, Ken Yap, 36, over the phone after her funeral last weekend.

‘THE KIDS HAVEN’T BEEN EXPRESSING [THEIR EMOTIONS] MUCH’

Yap told 8days.sg: “My family and I are coping with her passing. It has already happened and we can only focus on the kids at the moment.” The couple have a son, 12 and daughter, 10.

He declined to share the details of his wife’s death on record.

He added with a sigh: “The kids haven’t been expressing [their emotions] much.”

Yap said he will shut down Goh’s food court stall at Yew Tee Square’s Kopitiam at the end of June but will continue running her fancier 2112 bakery-cafe at OG Bugis.