Husband of deceased bakery owner to close her hawker stall but continue her cafe at Bugis
The husband of the late owner of 2112 Bakery tells 8days.sg: “My family and I are coping with her passing. It has already happened and we can only focus on the kids at the moment.”
Michelle Goh, aged 35, founder of 2112 Bakery at OG Bugis and a food court stall in Yew Tee, passed away on June 17, 2025. Besides bakes like Nutella cookies and pistachio roll cakes, she was also known for participating in Mediacorp baking show Creme De La Creme.
There was an outpouring of condolences from her customers and netizens after 8days.sg broke the news. We caught up with her husband, Ken Yap, 36, over the phone after her funeral last weekend.
‘THE KIDS HAVEN’T BEEN EXPRESSING [THEIR EMOTIONS] MUCH’
Yap told 8days.sg: “My family and I are coping with her passing. It has already happened and we can only focus on the kids at the moment.” The couple have a son, 12 and daughter, 10.
He declined to share the details of his wife’s death on record.
He added with a sigh: “The kids haven’t been expressing [their emotions] much.”
Yap said he will shut down Goh’s food court stall at Yew Tee Square’s Kopitiam at the end of June but will continue running her fancier 2112 bakery-cafe at OG Bugis.
A “JOYFUL, HELPFUL PERSON” WHO HAD FLUCTUATING MOODS DUE TO DEPRESSION
“She was a joyful person, very helpful, and always trying to put [others before herself],” Yap said.
Yet, behind the friendly, bubbly demeanor that her customers saw (and shared about on social media), in private, her spirits often fluctuated due to depression. “Sometimes her mood can be good, then all of a sudden without any reason, it can be extremely low,” he said.
Goh had battled depression since 2018 and had been open about her mental health challenges on social media.
Coping with the pressures of running a business exacerbated the situation. In an interview with 8days.sg last August, Goh had said: “I got very depressed [due to the poor business at her now-defunct bakery in Toa Payoh], so my husband asked me whether I wanted to just shut it down, but I didn’t want to waste my efforts. I know I can do it, I just need time.”
She added back then that struggling to keep her business afloat affected her mental health. “I am taking medication that controls my anxiety and depression. So when things get bad, I’ll just ‘hide’ and bake. There are times that I’ll shut down [the shop] to think of what’s the next step I should take to preserve this business”.
FOUND COMFORT IN NUTELLA COOKIES AFTER IMH ADMISSION
The millennial’s love for baking was first sparked “when she was admitted to IMH (Institute of Mental Health) a few years ago”, Yap said.
“We bought Nutella cookies for her. On the way back home from the hospital, she was really enjoying them. [Eating them] made her feel better. So instead of having to keep on buying them, she decided to bake her own Nutella cookies.”
He added that his late wife’s baking journey started as a home-based business with her mother in 2019, eventually growing into a bakery-cafe – first in the now defunct branch at Toa Payoh, then a fancier joint at OG Bugis, plus a rojak-cum-popiah stall in a Yew Tee food court that also sells some of her bakes.
“[Running] a business where you have something to worry about plays a part with whatever you’re battling with at that moment,” Yap reflected.
“MENTAL WELLNESS IN SINGAPORE IS UNDERRATED”
Yap told 8days.sg that he met Goh 14 years ago while working together in admin at a small firm. They got married in 2013.
“Since day one, she has been trying to work her way out [of her depression]. From our experience, the [Singapore] system doesn’t have proper support to cater to this group of people,” he said.
“Mental wellness in Singapore is very underrated. There's very little assistance provided and it's very costly to seek treatment. For example, a 45-minute session for a private psychology therapy session costs about S$200. [If you want something cheaper], government hospitals require advance bookings many months ahead,” he said.
SHE HAD A FEVER THAT LASTED FOR WEEKS AFTER HER HOLIDAY
In the weeks leading up to her passing, Goh had shared photos of her recent holiday in Japan on social media. Yap told us that she developed a fever after the trip, which persisted for weeks.
Despite being hospitalised and making numerous visits to clinics over two weeks, doctors were unable to determine the cause of her fever. During this time, Michelle took a break from work.
“It was not a life-threatening fever. Constantly throughout the day, it would subside for a while and come back again,” Yap said. “She was, of course, feeling especially down during this period.”
WHAT’S NEXT FOR 2112 BAKERY?
Yap said that Goh’s mum, who co-founded the 2112 brand with her, co-owns the business. He said she has been helping with baking on and off, while also working at her own hawker stall in Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre selling other snacks.
Yap is not a shareholder and had no role in the business before his wife’s death, other than occasionally helping her to clear tables at the cafe. He works full-time in the car trading industry and said his hours are flexible.
He said that he plans to keep the bakery-cafe at OG Bugis running. “Money has been invested into it and at the end of the day, it’s something Michelle left behind. I’ll try to see what I can do. Closing [the entire business] is the last thing I want.”
That being said, Yap has decided to shut down the 2112 food court stall at Yew Tee. He said it has been operating for over a year but has yet to turn a profit.
“It’s so I can focus more on the bakery at OG Bugis and cut our losses at the rojak stall,” he added. He is unsure of the exact amount of the losses.
HE PLANS TO MANAGE THE BUSINESS FROM NOW ON
Before her passing, Yap said his wife managed every aspect of the business – from baking to operations. She also hired bakers, who will continue preparing her recipes, including the bakery’s signature items like the Nutella cookies, roll cakes and puffs.
“[Michelle and her mum] started this business together, so her mum will ensure the recipes are followed properly moving forward,” he said.
Yap plans to take over the management of the bakery-cafe: “Baking is not my forte, but I will very likely be taking over the business operations, marketing and sales – with some help along the way.
“I’ve spoken to some of our close friends who have worked in the baking scene for over 30 years, to see if anyone is interested to assist us or take over the bakery.
“Anything is possible, nothing is final for now.”
“MICHELLE’S MUM IS COPING WELL”
While the mother and daughter initially started out together, both women later branched out into their own physical stores in 2020, catering to different demographics.
Michelle opened 2112 Bakery under an HDB block in Toa Payoh (now-defunct) selling bakes like roll cakes and cookies, while her mum runs a hawker stall called 2112 Snack Delights at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, serving local favourites like you tiao, prawn fritters and curry puffs. 2112 is a nod to Goh’s mother’s birth date.
“[Her mum] is coping well. I’ll try not to disturb her as much as possible as the working hours at a hawker centre are longer than at the bakery,” said Yap.
INVESTED $120K INTO NEW BUGIS LOCATION
Goh told 8days.sg in August 2024 that her first bakery in Toa Payoh suffered a S$19K loss due to low footfall and high rent.
In December that year, she decided to relocate from Toa Payoh to a spot with more dine-in space at OG in Bugis, investing S$120K to open her bakery-cafe there.
Before the move, Yap said he had advised her to shut the business down instead of continuing to operate it. “My view was if you’re making a loss, might as well just keep it to that [amount] and close it.”
He was also concerned about her mental well-being: “I had my objections, I thought it would be better if she could rest well without doing anything – at least for the time being.”
“[But ultimately], it was her decision [to continue with the biz]. I had to give her my full support, regardless of whether I agreed [with her decision] or not,” he said.
Yap said that the OG Bugis bakery-cafe business is faring better than it did at the original Toa Payoh outlet – “by a few thousand dollars in revenue” monthly. While the six-month-old bakery-cafe has yet to break even, it has been profitable.
CREME DE LA CREME HOST DENNIS CHEW ATTENDED HER WAKE
Michelle participated in season two of Mediacorp baking show Creme De La Creme in August 2023, to gain more exposure for her bakery. She placed sixth out of eight contestants.
Yap said that the show’s host, deejay and actor Dennis Chew, and guest judge pastry chef Then Chui Foong, along with several contestants, attended Goh’s wake, though he didn’t get a chance to speak with them.
Some 2112 Bakery customers, including those from the previous Toa Payoh outlet, also attended the funeral, said Yap.
“I hope people will remember Michelle through her bakes, knowing that she was the one behind [treats like these] Nutella tarts,” he added.
When asked for his fondest memory of her, Yap said: “Every memory [of her] is dear to me and the kids.”
2112 Bakery (cafe in OG Bugis) is at #02-02 OG Albert, 60 Albert St.
2112 Bakery (with rojak & popiah) is at #02-222/224 Yew Tee Square Kopitiam, 624 Choa Chu Kang St 62. Its last day of operations is on June 30, 2025 (Monday).
2112 Snack Delight (curry puffs and you tiao) is at #01-42 Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, 21 Canberra Link. More info via its website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.