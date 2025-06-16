Daesung of BigBang returns with one-night only solo concert in Singapore in August

Daesung, a member of South Korean boy band BigBang, will be holding a one-night only solo concert at the Arena at Singapore Expo on Aug 2 as part of his Asia tour titled D’s Wave.

The tour kicked off with a two-night concert in Seoul on Apr 26 and 27 and he has since performed in Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

The other cities on Daesung's tour include Taipei, Kobe, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Sydney, Macau and Yokohama.