Daesung of BigBang returns with one-night only solo concert in Singapore in August
The concert will be held at the Arena at Singapore Expo on Aug 2.
Daesung, a member of South Korean boy band BigBang, will be holding a one-night only solo concert at the Arena at Singapore Expo on Aug 2 as part of his Asia tour titled D’s Wave.
The tour kicked off with a two-night concert in Seoul on Apr 26 and 27 and he has since performed in Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.
The other cities on Daesung's tour include Taipei, Kobe, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Sydney, Macau and Yokohama.
Official details such as ticket prices and sale dates for the upcoming Singapore concert have not been announced yet.
Daesung last performed in Singapore in December at the Yuewen Music Festival at Siloso Beach Sentosa together with group mate Taeyang.
Fellow BigBang member G-Dragon is set to perform in Singapore on Oct 3 as part of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 entertainment line-up.
BigBang, now a three-member K-pop group consisting of G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, originally debuted as a five-member group formed by YG entertainment in 2006. Some of their most iconic hits include Lies, Haru Haru and Fantastic Baby.