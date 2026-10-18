BigBang XX: Cosmos in Singapore – a triumphant return for the K-pop legends

The haze was palpable at the National Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17), but even high PSI readings couldn't obscure the sheer energy at BigBang's XX: Cosmos concert – the K-pop legends' grand return to Singapore after a decade.

Although BigBang have gone from a quintet to a trio since we last saw them, their concert – the first of two weekend shows – felt anything but a downgrade.

Even as they celebrate their 20th anniversary, BigBang have not lost the magic that makes their shows electrifying – a sentiment shared by thousands of VIPs who waved their lightsticks and made the stadium a mass karaoke session.