Blackpink official pop-up store now open at Wisma Atria in Singapore
Advanced booking is required for entry, with 45-minute slots open from 10am to 10pm from now till Mar 31.
Singapore Blinks, the Blackpink Deadline official pop-up store has officially landed on our shores. This comes two weeks after the superstar K-pop girl group released their mini-album, Deadline, on Feb 27 after a three-and-a-half-year wait.
The pop-up store is open now at level 1 of Wisma Atria from 10am to 10pm until Mar 31.
Fans can purchase a physical copy of the third mini-album, Deadline, in the black, pink, grey and silver versions, the official lightstick and apparel including T-shirts, hoodies and ballcaps.
The pop-up also offers a character series with four characters themed after the Blackpink members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – with items like a character lightstick strap, plush keyring, plush doll, face cushion and many more. Fans can even purchase Blackpink-themed clothing for these character dolls.
Advanced online booking is required for entry into the pop-up with walk-ins only being permitted depending on the crowd situation. Forty-five-minute slots will start from 10am with a maximum capacity of 50 attendees at a time. Each user can only reserve one slot per event day. To bring a friend, both must have booked a slot individually.
Fans can book a slot on the KKTIX website (booking closes one day before) and will receive a QR code upon successful booking. All attendees are required to queue for entry at Wisma Atria’s level 2 entrance due to size constraints, where they will present their QR codes for verification and receive further instructions for entry.
The pop-up also brings along some benefits for Blinks. For every S$50 spent on official merchandise, fans will receive one random special postcard from a set of four, while stocks last.
With every album purchased in the black, pink and grey versions, fans will also receive one of four random exclusive selfie photocards along with one of four random shared individual jacket photocards.
For every silver version purchased, fans will receive one of four random exclusive selfie photocards together with four exclusive selfie photocards.
With the lead single Go, Deadline topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 32 regions and debuted at No 2 on the Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.
According to Hanteo, the world's only real-time music chart for K-pop, Deadline broke the record for the highest first-day sales of any girl group album on the chart and the record for the highest first-week sales by a female artist in the chart’s history.
Blackpink's Deadline pop-up store is open from now until Mar 31 at Wisma Atria Level 1. Advanced online booking is required for entry.