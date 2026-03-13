Blackpink official pop-up store now open at Wisma Atria in Singapore

Singapore Blinks, the Blackpink Deadline official pop-up store has officially landed on our shores. This comes two weeks after the superstar K-pop girl group released their mini-album, Deadline, on Feb 27 after a three-and-a-half-year wait.

The pop-up store is open now at level 1 of Wisma Atria from 10am to 10pm until Mar 31.

Fans can purchase a physical copy of the third mini-album, Deadline, in the black, pink, grey and silver versions, the official lightstick and apparel including T-shirts, hoodies and ballcaps.