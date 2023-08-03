It's confirmed: Blackpink's Jisoo and Yumi's Cells actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating

On Thursday (Aug 3), South Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed that Blackpink member Jisoo and South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun (known for his roles in Itaewon Class, Yumi's Cells and Descendants Of The Sun) are in a relationship, after publishing photos of them exiting Jisoo's apartment building.

According to Dispatch, the 28-year-old Jisoo is a "homebody" who "spends most of her time at home after returning overseas". As such, the couple will meet up at her home in Yongsan, South Korea.

Hours later, Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news, saying: "They have just started their relationship in the stage of getting to know each other with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze."

Ahn's agency FN Entertainment released the same statement. The actor is 35 years old.

The members of Blackpink are currently on a break from their ongoing Born Pink world tour which will resume on Aug 11 when the four-member team performs at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Jisoo is currently the only member who is confirmed to be in a relationship.

In May, a video allegedly showing Jennie and BTS' V locking hands in Paris was released online. However, neither YG Entertainment nor HYBE confirmed the rumours.