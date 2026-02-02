Blackpink's Lisa takes on new role as Thailand’s tourism ambassador
The Thai-born K-pop star was unveiled on Jan 28 as the face of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Feel All The Feelings campaign, which aims to attract travellers worldwide in 2026.
Blackpink's Lisa has taken on a new role close to home – specifically, as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Feel All The Feelings campaign.
The Thai-born K-pop star's new role was announced on Jan 28 during a ceremonial event marked by fireworks and a drone display at Wat Arun, a Buddhist temple that's known to be one of Bangkok's major cultural landmarks.
Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, will represent Thai tourism, offering what the tourism agency describes as "a new perspective" on the country, while also encouraging locals to welcome visitors as “good hosts”, reported the Bangkok Post.
Speaking on the red carpet, the 28-year-old said she felt “excited and honoured” to collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), adding that she hoped to showcase a new side of Thailand and work with the agency to support tourism and take it “further than before”, reported Thai outlet The Nation.
Her appointment comes as part of TAT’s Feel All The Feelings campaign, which centres on the emotions travellers experience throughout their journeys in Thailand. The campaign highlights how each destination offers a unique mix of feelings and values, from cultural heritage and spirituality to natural beauty and everyday local life.
At the event, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that Lisa’s influence as a global celebrity makes her an exceptionally effective ambassador. “Whatever Lisa does, everyone knows, and everyone wants to follow. It’s the most powerful strategy ever employed by us,” Thapanee said at the campaign launch.
The unveiling event also premiered the full advertising film for Feel All The Feelings, which will anchor Thailand’s tourism promotion efforts throughout this year.
Lisa’s ambassador role comes shortly after Blackpink concluded their Deadline World Tour on Jan 26, 2026. In December last year, the star also announced that she has been cast in an upcoming Netflix action film, Tygo.