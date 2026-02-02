Blackpink's Lisa takes on new role as Thailand’s tourism ambassador

Blackpink's Lisa has taken on a new role close to home – specifically, as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Feel All The Feelings campaign.

The Thai-born K-pop star's new role was announced on Jan 28 during a ceremonial event marked by fireworks and a drone display at Wat Arun, a Buddhist temple that's known to be one of Bangkok's major cultural landmarks.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, will represent Thai tourism, offering what the tourism agency describes as "a new perspective" on the country, while also encouraging locals to welcome visitors as “good hosts”, reported the Bangkok Post.