Blackpink announces additional date for upcoming Singapore concert in November

Blackpink will be in our area earlier after all. On Friday (Sep 19) morning, concert organiser Live Nation Singapore announced that the K-pop quartet, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform for an additional night on Friday (Nov 28) for their upcoming Deadline concert at the National Stadium.

This means that Blinks can catch Blackpink for three days in Singapore, including the previously announced dates on Nov 29 and 30.

With this, Blackpink is now the first K-pop girl group to perform three consecutive nights at the National Stadium.