Blackpink announces additional date for upcoming Singapore concert in November
The first Singapore show for Blackpink's upcoming Deadline concert will now be on Friday (Nov 28).
Blackpink will be in our area earlier after all. On Friday (Sep 19) morning, concert organiser Live Nation Singapore announced that the K-pop quartet, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform for an additional night on Friday (Nov 28) for their upcoming Deadline concert at the National Stadium.
This means that Blinks can catch Blackpink for three days in Singapore, including the previously announced dates on Nov 29 and 30.
With this, Blackpink is now the first K-pop girl group to perform three consecutive nights at the National Stadium.
There will be two presale sessions for Friday's show.
The first is for Weverse Blink Membership (Global) holders on Sep 24, happening from 2pm to 11.59pm. To get in on this, fans will have till Sep 21 to register their membership via the fan platform Weverse.
The second is for Trip.com members, happening on Sep 25 from 2pm to 11.59pm.
General sales will then commence on Sep 26.
Tickets for Blackpink's Deadline tour in Singapore will cost between S$168 and S$428.