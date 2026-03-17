Veteran radio personality Brian Richmond 'doing fine', says son Mark after photo sparks health rumours
A circulating photo of former radio host Brian Richmond in a wheelchair sparked rumours about his health, but his son Mark says the 78-year-old is recovering from a fall and debunks dementia claims.
A photo of veteran Singapore radio presenter and sports commentator Brian Richmond circulating online recently has sparked rumours about his health.
The photo shows the 78-year-old in a wheelchair at what appears to be a family home, with a bandage on his right arm and a cast on his left. A caption accompanying the photo said he had a "nasty fall in a movie theatre around Ang Mo Kio, about a month ago. He also has an early stage of dementia".
His elder son Mark Richmond – also a sports commentator, host and local media personality – has since clarified that the incident happened some time ago and that his father is recovering well.
“My dad had a fall two months ago and broke his arm in the process,” Mark Richmond told CNA Lifestyle, adding that he fell at a cinema at Plaza Singapura after watching a movie.
“He’s doing fine now. He has been going to rehab and is in fact a lot more active than ever," he said. "His doctor has also given him a clean bill of health, and he has no dementia.”
Brian Richmond and his wife Susanne Ong have two sons: Mark Richmond and Don Richmond.
A familiar voice to many in Singapore, Brian Richmond spent 51 years in radio, beginning his career in 1971. He retired from Mediacorp’s Gold 905 in November 2022, where he was known for hosting The Vintage Showcase. In 2005, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Singapore Radio Awards in recognition of his contributions to the industry.
Meanwhile, Mark Richmond is currently in Florida in the United States with his family.
In an interview with 8Days in January this year, actress and theatre director Beatrice Chia-Richmond, Mark Richmond’s wife, shared that the family moved to Florida after their son Sol Richmond decided in 2022 to pursue golf seriously.
Mark Richmond is also studying psychology at the University of Central Florida and occasionally does sports commentary remotely, broadcasting from their home in the United States.
The family is expected to return to Singapore in mid-2026, when Sol Richmond begins his National Service.