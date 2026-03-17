Veteran radio personality Brian Richmond 'doing fine', says son Mark after photo sparks health rumours

A photo of veteran Singapore radio presenter and sports commentator Brian Richmond circulating online recently has sparked rumours about his health.

The photo shows the 78-year-old in a wheelchair at what appears to be a family home, with a bandage on his right arm and a cast on his left. A caption accompanying the photo said he had a "nasty fall in a movie theatre around Ang Mo Kio, about a month ago. He also has an early stage of dementia".

His elder son Mark Richmond – also a sports commentator, host and local media personality – has since clarified that the incident happened some time ago and that his father is recovering well.

“My dad had a fall two months ago and broke his arm in the process,” Mark Richmond told CNA Lifestyle, adding that he fell at a cinema at Plaza Singapura after watching a movie.

“He’s doing fine now. He has been going to rehab and is in fact a lot more active than ever," he said. "His doctor has also given him a clean bill of health, and he has no dementia.”