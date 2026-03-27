BTS' label BigHit Music takes legal action to protect group from online malicious attacks

BigHit Music, the South Korean record label under Hybe Corporation that manages BTS, has launched fresh legal action after uncovering organised groups posting malicious content about the K-pop boy band across multiple online communities.

In a new update released on the official fandom platform Weverse on Thursday (Mar 26), the label confirmed that several individuals have already been found guilty of defamation and violations of the Information and Communications Network Act, with fines issued.

BigHit Music said it has identified coordinated efforts on platforms such as the South Korean online forum and community Theqoo, where users allegedly worked together to spread false claims and negative commentary about the K-pop group.

A spokesperson said BigHit Music will “pursue full legal responsibility” for anyone circulating rumours about BTS’ music, performances or content, as well as those involved in mass‑posting campaigns.

The agency added that deleted posts will not protect offenders, stressing there will be “no settlements or leniency”.

It also revealed that its monitoring team has been expanded and that legal action against entire communities is under review.

Alongside the defamation cases, the label raised concerns about rising intellectual property violations.

Working with the Intellectual Property Office, Customs Service and Special Judicial Police, BigHit Music is targeting suppliers of counterfeit merchandise, illegal sales near concert venues and unauthorised online platforms.

The company warned that fake goods not only infringe on BTS’ rights but can financially harm fans, urging the public to avoid unlicensed products.

BTS recently returned with Arirang, their long‑awaited fifth studio album, marking their first group release in almost four years.

The K-pop superstars – made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – were on two episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Mar 25 and Mar 26, marking their first United States late-night TV appearance since completing their mandatory military service in South Korea.