K-pop stars BTS say they don't view Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bruno Mars as rivals

K-pop superstars BTS insist they don’t see themselves in competition with Western chart giants, despite their latest album Arirang spending a third week at No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Leader RM, 31, said they still view themselves modestly, even as they continue to dominate global charts.

When asked about comparisons to Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bruno Mars in a cover interview with Rolling Stone, RM dismissed the idea of rivalry entirely.

He said the three stars are “greater artistes than us” and described BTS as “just a boy band from Korea".

The group also reflected on how their mindset has shifted over the years.