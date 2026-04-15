K-pop stars BTS say they don't view Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bruno Mars as rivals
In a recent interview with music publication Rolling Stone, the group shared their thoughts on their growth, Korean culture and achievements.
K-pop superstars BTS insist they don’t see themselves in competition with Western chart giants, despite their latest album Arirang spending a third week at No 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Leader RM, 31, said they still view themselves modestly, even as they continue to dominate global charts.
When asked about comparisons to Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bruno Mars in a cover interview with Rolling Stone, RM dismissed the idea of rivalry entirely.
He said the three stars are “greater artistes than us” and described BTS as “just a boy band from Korea".
The group also reflected on how their mindset has shifted over the years.
Suga, 33, admitted he used to be “way too competitive” with other artistes, but said the band members now prioritise enjoying their work rather than chasing constant wins.
He added that the pressure to achieve had once pushed their physical and emotional limits, but that growing older has allowed them to “relax a little” and “have more fun with it”.
The interview also touched on the long‑running question of whether BTS might one day headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
RM said the global rise of Korean culture, from films like Parasite to the worldwide popularity of K‑pop, could eventually make it possible.
He said: “Maybe if time goes by, and the thoughts in the people change."
RM insisted they would “definitely want to someday” if the opportunity came.
Jimin, 30, noted that the decision ultimately lies with the NFL.
He said: “We can’t do it unless we’re invited."
Arirang, their first full‑length album in six years, continues its strong chart run, while lead single Swim recently hit No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
BTS recently completed the opening leg of their Arirang world tour at South Korea's Goyang Stadium. The first show of the concert on Apr 9 saw BTS and fans on-site drenched in heavy rain. The weather also affected the livestream of the night's show, with many viewers reporting that they could not clearly see the members of BTS and the stage during certain segments of the concert.
On Wednesday (Apr 15), BTS' agency BigHit Music announced that it will give fans who purchased the livestream of the first Arirang concert access to the delayed replay of the third Arirang concert, which happened on Apr 12, for free.
This delayed livestream will take place on Apr 19.