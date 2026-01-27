South Korean actor-singer Cha Eun-woo apologises in first social media post since tax evasion allegations

South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, 28, has issued an apology, following allegations that he had committed tax evasion. On Monday (Jan 26) night, Cha – famous for his roles in K-dramas like True Beauty and A Good Day To Be A Dog – apologised via his Instagram page in his first post since the scandal.

Posting a plain black image, Cha wrote in a caption: "Due to the various issues surrounding me recently, I sincerely bow my head and apologise for making many people concerned and disappointed."

He also claimed that his military service "was by no means an intentional choice to evade the controversy".

"Last year, I reached a situation where I could no longer postpone my enlistment, and as a result, I entered military service without being able to fully conclude the tax audit procedures," wrote Cha.

He added that, going forward, he "will sincerely comply with all tax-related procedures".

"In addition, I will humbly accept the final judgement made by the relevant authorities and fully bear the responsibilities that follow from it," he stated.

"From now on, I will hold myself to even stricter standards and, with gratitude for the love I have received, I will live with a far greater sense of responsibility."

