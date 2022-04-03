Singapore actors Chantalle Ng, James Seah nominated for New York Festivals TV & Film awards

Two Singapore actors have received nominations at the 2022 New York TV & Film Awards, The Celebrity Agency said on Friday (Apr 1).

Chantalle Ng is up for the Best Actress award, following her performance as Vietnamese bride Fang Cao in popular Channel 8 show My Star Bride, which now has a telemovie in the works.

"I never imagined that Fang Cao would be recognised on a global stage. It's pretty surreal for a village girl (Fang Cao). I'm beaming with pride!

"I'd like to take this chance to give credit to our production team ... I wouldn't be where I am without them. Thank you very much, everyone, for making this happen!" said Ng, 26.

Meanwhile, James Seah's showing as the legendary Justice Bao in Justice Boo (pilot out on meWATCH) has been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor award.

His agency said he was "ecstatic" and called the nomination "a huge encouragement".