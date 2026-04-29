Singer-actress Charlene Choi announces marriage to fitness instructor Elvis Lam

Hong Kong-Canadian singer and actress Charlene Choi has announced her marriage to fitness coach Elvis Lam.

The 43-year-old, best known as one half of Cantopop duo Twins alongside Gillian Chung, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Apr 28). The post featured a photo of the couple showing their wedding and engagement rings.

She wrote: “Congratulations to me for marrying you. Congratulations to you for marrying me. Please take care of me in the future. Thank you everyone for your well wishes.”

Several celebrities, including her Twins other half Chung, Lin Chiling, Sammi Cheng, Fish Liew, Jessica Tsoi, Louis Cheung and Gigi Lai, congratulated the couple in the comments.

Choi and Lam began dating in 2025. Lam, a fitness coach who is 10 years Choi’s junior and a co-founder of a gym studio in Hong Kong’s Central district, was first publicly linked to her after the pair were spotted together at a concert in August 2025.

Choi confirmed their relationship at a fan event in January 2026 when a fan asked her about her rumoured romance, to which she replied: “You can remove the word ‘rumoured’.”

According to Hong Kong media platform The Standard, Choi disclosed to local media in March that Lam had moved in to live with her and that he had met her mother during Chinese New Year in February.