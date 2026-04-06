Are actors Cheryl Chou and Zhang Zetong dating? Here’s what the Star Awards 2026 host has to say

Chou has clearly been throwing herself fully into her hosting duties – so much so that she momentarily forgot she is also nominated for Best Actress.

The actress earned the nod for her performance in Perfectly Imperfect, where she played two vastly different roles: a teacher and a prostitute. She is up against Chantalle Ng (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story), Hong Ling (The Spirit Hunter), Jesseca Liu (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story) and Tasha Low (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story).

“It’s 18 days to Star Awards, and all our meetings have been about hosting,” she said. “It wasn’t until I spoke to a media outlet that I was reminded I’m also nominated for Best Actress.”

“It took me a while and I was like, ‘Oh yes, I am!’” she laughed.

In fact, Chou has been so focused on preparing for the show that she has yet to find her outfit for the Walk of Fame red carpet.

“I just had a meeting with my team and they asked, ‘You’re not nervous?’ And I was like, ‘No lah, it’s okay,’” she said with a laugh.

As this is her first acting nomination, Chou says she is choosing to take things in stride.

“I’ll just leave it to fate and not put too much pressure on myself,” she said.

When asked if she sees herself as the next-generation “Ah Jie”, Chou laughed off the idea.

“To be very honest – and I’m not just saying this – it’s not something that’s at the forefront of my goals. I just want to know that I’ve done a good job.”

Chou and Zhang are no strangers to working together. Both were ambassadors for Malaysian luxury brand Bonia, and have co-starred in Perfectly Imperfect as well as the upcoming Mediacorp dystopian crime trilogy The Leftovers.