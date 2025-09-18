Late Chinese actor Yu Menglong’s mother says his fatal fall was alcohol-related, urges end to rumours

Days after the death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong – the 37-old-year fell to his death on Sep 11 – his mother has broken her silence.

Through the late actor’s agency, she issued a statement on his cause of death.

Shared via the agency’s Weibo account, his mother wrote: “I have experienced immense heartbreak following the death of my beloved son who fell to his death after consuming alcohol.”

On his demise, she detailed that the sudden turn of event has “plunged her into deep sorrow”.

She added that the police have concluded their investigations and his funeral arrangement has been completed.

His mother urged the public to view this incident “rationally” and to “stop making ungrounded speculations”.

She also said that she hopes to “return to her peaceful life while cherishing memories of Menglong”.

She promised his fans that she will “strive to live every day well”, which she believes is her late son’s wish as well.

Her wish is for Yu to “rest in peace in heaven” and thanked everyone for their concern, particularly those who have helped them in the past.

After Yu fell to his death from an apartment in Beijing, rumours of his death started circulating online.

In a now-deleted Weibo post, a Chinese paparazzi shared that the actor had attended a private gathering at a friend’s home and had gone to bed at around 2am. Yu locked the door of the bedroom he went to sleep in. His body was later discovered by a neighbour who was walking his dog in the estate.

Netizens have since been speculating on the cause of Yu’s death. Some fans even question the legitimacy of the statement issued by Yu's mother, citing that there is no proof that the letter was written by the late actor’s mother.