Model Chuando Tan has a new book out featuring exclusive photos plus his eating and exercise tips

CD's PHILOSOPHY

In his book, he also shares more philosophical musings and how he manages to look the way he does. “Perseverance and consistency” plays a huge role, but Tan averred that “this book isn’t about me telling people what to do”.



He reasoned that everyone progresses differently, pointing out: “There are already a lot of personal trainers in the market telling people how to work out and what to eat. So I just share my way of life and how I look at things. And what kind of diet I've been going for since young and exercises that work for me.”

But he does hope that his book can inspire people to live healthily. “They are puzzled about my age and the way I look, and this is what they want to learn,” said Tan. At 57, he observed that his current mindset is “very different from when I was in my 20s”.

He explained: “Everyone deserves to be happy, but we need to learn how to be happy. We need to let go, especially in a world with a lot of pressure. So don’t sweat the small stuff. That will affect how you age and what you are like when you are old.”

Chuando Tan's book is currently available at all Kinokuniya physical and online bookstores.