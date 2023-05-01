Model Chuando Tan has a new book out featuring exclusive photos plus his eating and exercise tips
The 57-year-old's self-help photo book You Don't Have To Win In Life Every Time includes more than 100 photos of the internet sensation looking his best.
Internet sensation Chuando Tan has a new coffee table book. In it, the professional photographer and artistic director, 57, details how he attained the physique that has people hailing him as “the male god who froze time”. When he was 53, Tan was deemed young-looking enough to romance an 18-year-old Chen Yixin in their arthouse film Precious is the Night.
He first went viral in 2017, when a Chinese news website discovered this Benjamin Button of a man. Netizens clamoured to know his age-defying secrets, and CD, as he is commonly known, became an overnight sensation with 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account @chuando_chuandoandfrey.
BOOK OF AGE-DEFYING TIPS
According to bookstore Kinokuniya's website, the 224-page Chinese hardcover is already a bestseller. The book came about as Tan was approached by the well-known publishing company Kadokawa Taiwan to do a pictorial memoir. “It took me a while to persuade myself to sign the contract. We spoke about it for two years, and I really appreciate that the company was very patient and sweet,” Tan said.
Titled 人生，不需要每一次都贏 (Chinese for “you don’t have to win in life every time”), the book contains around 100 photos, including shirtless shots of Tan in Maldives and Bali. These images were shot by photographer Frey Ow, who works with Tan as photography collective chuandoandfrey. An English version – with different photos and more content – will be released later this year.
CD's PHILOSOPHY
In his book, he also shares more philosophical musings and how he manages to look the way he does. “Perseverance and consistency” plays a huge role, but Tan averred that “this book isn’t about me telling people what to do”.
He reasoned that everyone progresses differently, pointing out: “There are already a lot of personal trainers in the market telling people how to work out and what to eat. So I just share my way of life and how I look at things. And what kind of diet I've been going for since young and exercises that work for me.”
But he does hope that his book can inspire people to live healthily. “They are puzzled about my age and the way I look, and this is what they want to learn,” said Tan. At 57, he observed that his current mindset is “very different from when I was in my 20s”.
He explained: “Everyone deserves to be happy, but we need to learn how to be happy. We need to let go, especially in a world with a lot of pressure. So don’t sweat the small stuff. That will affect how you age and what you are like when you are old.”
Chuando Tan's book is currently available at all Kinokuniya physical and online bookstores.