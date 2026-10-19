Cindy Crawford 'beyond heartbroken' over son Presley Gerber's death

Cindy Crawford is "beyond heartbroken" over the death of her son, Presley Gerber.

The 60-year-old supermodel has shared a statement on behalf of herself, husband Rande Gerber, 64, and her 25-year-old daughter Kaia to pay tribute to the "sweet boy", who died at the age of 27 on Sep 20.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Presley on Instagram, the family statement read: "We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother.

“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

The statement comes after close friend George Clooney spoke out about the "devastating" loss of Presley.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at The Albies in London, the 65-year-old actor said: “Quite honestly, it's one of the most devastating things that's happened to our family,. And their family is just as you can imagine.

“It’s the worst thing that could ever happen with family.”

Presley Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica.

His remains have already been cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home in California, and the family has been planning a "small" and "private" service of remembrance.

A source told People: "They’re still deciding...

"It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there."

A second source added: "[They are] still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial.

"They want to keep it very intimate, but there’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him, the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high.

"The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach."

Presley Gerber – who had spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health difficulties – was found dead at a rehabilitation facility, and his official cause of death remains pending further investigation. Police are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, but have said there is no indication of foul play.

Speaking previously about Gerber's death, the Santa Monica Police Department said officers were called to the 1000 block of Berkeley Street at about 9.35am on Sunday, Sep 20, following a report of a possible overdose.

Police said: “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased."

The department added: "SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing."

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said Gerber was pronounced dead by responding paramedics at 9.45am. An examination has been completed, but officials have deferred a ruling on both the cause and manner of his death while additional testing or studies are carried out.

The medical examiner said deferred cases can take several months to determine.