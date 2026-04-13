Shinee's Taemin, Katseye, Bini: Asian and Asian-adjacent music acts shine at Coachella 2026

The first weekend of Coachella 2026 is about to end and so far, Asian and Asian-adjacent music acts have brought the heat to the California desert.

The first night of this year's Coachella saw girl group Bini become the first Filipino group to perform at the event. The group, which comprises Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena, performed hits like Zero Pressure, Salamin, Salamin and Blink Twice.

Following their set, the group told music outlet Billboard that they were "over the moon" and proud to represent the Philippines on a global stage.