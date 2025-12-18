Will Cristiano Ronaldo appear in upcoming Fast & Furious movie? Star Vin Diesel teases 'a role’ was written

Along with Diesel as Dom Toretto, actors including Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) are all expected to reprise their roles.

Diesel has also confirmed that the character of Brian O’Connor, originally played by the late Paul Walker, will return in the film.

At Fuel Fest in June, he said: “Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios. … The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fan base.”

Diesel explained he wanted a return to Los Angeles and “a return to the car culture, to the street racing”.

He went on: “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale.”

Walker died on Nov 30, 2013 in a car accident, before he completed filming Fast & Furious 7.

However, using CGI, VFX artists and his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, his character was able to appear in the final scene.

VFX supervisor Joe Letteri explained to THR: “There really wasn’t room to let anything slip. It was too important to complete the story in respect to Paul’s memory – to make sure that when you watched it, you didn’t think about any of the work that we did. If you were a fan, you were watching Paul’s performance and saying goodbye.”