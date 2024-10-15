Culinary Class Wars renewed for 2nd season: 'We will do our best to return the love and fulfill expectations'

Get ready for another round of gorgeous food prep shots and aesthetically-pleasing dishes. Culinary Class Wars has officially been renewed for a second season, announced Netflix in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 15). The streamer did not indicate when the second season will air.

Since its debut in September 2024, the first season of the South Korean cooking competition has dominated viewership charts all over the world – becoming the first Korean unscripted title to top Netflix's global top 10 TV (non-English) chart for three consecutive weeks.

The show pits 80 up-and-coming chefs – the Black Spoons – against 20 established celebrity chefs – the White Spoons – in an all-out battle for 300 million won (S$290,000).