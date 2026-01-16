There’s a new twist for Culinary Class Wars Season 3 – it will now be about restaurant teams

Days after the exciting finale of Culinary Class Wars Season 2, streaming platform Netflix announced on Friday (Jan 16) that the hit South Korean cooking competition has been renewed for a third season – with a twist.

Unlike the first two seasons, Culinary Class Wars Season 3 will employ a team format, with groups of four representing a single restaurant – transforming the series into "a high-pressure test of teamwork, leadership and consistency under fire", according to a statement by Netflix.

Applications for Culinary Class Wars Season 3 can be accessed via Netflix Korea's social media pages.

To qualify, the four chefs must be currently working together at the same restaurant. Although cross-restaurant teams are not eligible, restaurants operating under the same brand across multiple locations may apply as a single team.