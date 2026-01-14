Culinary Class Wars Season 2 restaurant guide: Where to eat dishes by Culinary Monster, Son Jong-won and more
The contestants of Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars Season 2 also share with CNA Lifestyle their reasons for joining the hit cooking competition series.
After four weeks of heart-thumping challenges (and enough carrots to feed the cast of Max & Ruby), the second season of Netflix’s hit cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars finally crowned its winner on Tuesday (Jan 13).
Spoilers ahead.
Following a one-on-one showdown in which they cooked dishes deeply personal to them, White Spoon chef Choi Kang-rok triumphed over Black Spoon chef Culinary Monster – winning with a wholesome tofu broth paired with a poignant introspection of what it truly means to be a chef.
After 13 episodes of mouthwatering dishes, it’s safe to say viewers – including yours truly – have developed a craving for the contestants’ cooking. Unfortunately, unlike the previous season, a fair number of Culinary Class Wars Season 2 contestants aren’t running restaurants as of writing.
These include Choi, whose hit Japanese spot Neo shuttered down in January last year, and Venerable Sunjae, who spends her days extolling the benefits of temple cuisine.
Still, all hope is not lost: Several restaurants by Culinary Class Wars Season 2 contestants are very much open for business (or about to be) – and are absolutely worth the reservation.
THE WHITE SPOONS
1. SON JONG-WON
Son Jong-won has undoubtedly emerged as this season’s breakout star, charming viewers with his easygoing nature and impressive cooking prowess. Following his appearance on Culinary Class Wars, Son’s Instagram followers skyrocketed by more than quadruple, exceeding 510,000 as of Jan 13 – a testament to his popularity.
The 41-year-old currently runs fine dining restaurants L'Amant Secret and Eatanic Garden, both of which hold one Michelin star.
He previously held stints at the world-renowned Roma in Denmark, as well as Benu, the first restaurant in San Francisco to be awarded three Michelin stars.
Both L'Amant Secret and Eatanic Garden offer multi-course meals, with the former specialising in contemporary cuisine and the latter, Korean food. Diners at both restaurants have consistently praised the depth of flavours in the dishes, as well as their presentation.
Eatanic Garden
Location: 36F, Josun Palace, 231 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul 06142, South Korea
Opening hours: Wed-Sun 12pm to 2.30pm, 6pm to 10pm
L'Amant Secret
Location: 26F, L'Escape Hotel, 67 Toegye-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul 04529, South Korea
Opening hours: Tues-Sat 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm
2. HU DEOK-JUK
Few chefs can lay claim to a career spanning more than half a century. A revered figure in South Korea’s culinary world, Hu Deok-juk entered the kitchen in the 60s at a grill restaurant before apprenticing in Chinese cuisine under masters across the region. Nearly six decades on, the 76-year-old is widely regarded as one of Korea’s top authorities on Chinese cooking.
Hu currently runs Haobin, a fine dining Chinese restaurant at the Ambassador-Pullman Hotel in Seoul. The restaurant, which earned a Michelin star in 2024, is famous for its Buddha Jumps Over The Wall – a dish that many claim “is the best thing” they’ve ever tried.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Hu said that he took part in Culinary Class Wars to pass his experience to his juniors “while also learning from the energy and perspectives of younger chefs”.
“I have been cooking for 57 years. Even so, I still believe that cooking is an endless learning process,” said Hu.
“Cooking means taking responsibility for the daily lives and bodies of those who eat the food. Creating dishes that keep both body and mind healthy – that is the essence of cooking as I see it.”
Haobin
Location: 2F, The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel, 287 Dongho-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul 04618, South Korea
Opening hours: Daily 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6pm to 10pm
3. JUNG HO-YOUNG
A familiar face on Korean variety shows, Jung Ho-young specialises in Japanese cuisine. The 49-year-old brings more than two decades of experience to the table, having honed his craft in Osaka, Japan.
For Jung, joining Culinary Class Wars was a great opportunity to “grow further, both as a chef and on a personal level”.
He currently helms Caden, an udon spot by day that transforms into an izakaya come evening.
Jung’s recommended dishes depend on the season. Caden’s bukake udon is the go-to option during summer. Winter, on the other hand, calls for Caden’s beef tendon udon – a dish with a rich broth, courtesy of hanwoo.
Udon Caden
Location: 173 Yeonhui-ro, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul 03732, South Korea
Opening hours: Tues-Sat 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm
THE BLACK SPOONS
1. LEE HA-SUNG (CULINARY MONSTER)
With his clinical approach to cooking and innovative dishes, Lee Ha-sung, aka Culinary Monster, established himself as the contestant to beat right from the first episode.
Looking at his CV, it’s easy to see why.
The 38-year-old previously served as a sous chef at the three-Michelin-starred French Laundry, widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in the world. He’s also held positions at numerous acclaimed spots, including chef de partie at Denmark’s Geranium and chef de cuisine at the two-Michelin-starred Atomix in New York City.
This year, Lee is set to open his first restaurant, Oyatte, in New York City. The restaurant will specialise in contemporary food, using farm-sourced ingredients. According to Lee, Oyatte is currently hiring and is set to stage its first team gathering sometime in February.
As it turns out, Oyatte was part of the reason why Lee joined Culinary Class Wars.
“I faced many difficulties while preparing to open my restaurant and I wanted to test myself as a person through cooking,” disclosed Lee in a statement to CNA Lifestyle.
“I started [cooking] because it was fun but as I continued, it became more serious – something that requires study and effort. Now, I feel like I am starting anew. It’s not as lighthearted as before but it isn’t only a burden either. I’m curious about what cooking will mean to me in this new chapter. I want to show more of myself through cooking in the future.”
Oyatte
Location: 125 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016
Opening hours: To be announced
2. YUN NA-RA (BREWMASTER YUN)
Yun Na-ra, aka Brewmaster Yun, won the hearts of viewers with her earnestness. Despite graduating as a film major from the Seoul Institute of the Arts, Yun went on to open a tavern, Yunjudang, in 2019. Here, guests can indulge in traditional Korean liquors paired with contemporary Korean dishes.
“As someone who brews traditional Korean rice wine and cooks, I wanted to show the diversity of Korean food culture,” shared Yun of her reason for joining Culinary Class Wars.
As a result of her time in the show, Yun has decided to pursue cooking “more seriously and for a longer time”.
Yunjudang
Location: 81-1 Sinheung-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul 04377, South Korea
Opening hours: Wed-Fri 5pm to 9pm, Sat-Sun 4pm to 9pm
Culinary Class Wars has been widely credited with revitalising Seoul’s dining scene, driving restaurant reservations and attention towards chefs across the city. The show’s second season debuted at the top of the Netflix Global Top 10 (Non-English) TV list and has reached number one in the weekly top 10 charts of numerous markets, including Singapore.