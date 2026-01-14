Culinary Class Wars Season 2 restaurant guide: Where to eat dishes by Culinary Monster, Son Jong-won and more

After four weeks of heart-thumping challenges (and enough carrots to feed the cast of Max & Ruby), the second season of Netflix’s hit cooking competition series Culinary Class Wars finally crowned its winner on Tuesday (Jan 13).

Spoilers ahead.

Following a one-on-one showdown in which they cooked dishes deeply personal to them, White Spoon chef Choi Kang-rok triumphed over Black Spoon chef Culinary Monster – winning with a wholesome tofu broth paired with a poignant introspection of what it truly means to be a chef.

After 13 episodes of mouthwatering dishes, it’s safe to say viewers – including yours truly – have developed a craving for the contestants’ cooking. Unfortunately, unlike the previous season, a fair number of Culinary Class Wars Season 2 contestants aren’t running restaurants as of writing.

These include Choi, whose hit Japanese spot Neo shuttered down in January last year, and Venerable Sunjae, who spends her days extolling the benefits of temple cuisine.

Still, all hope is not lost: Several restaurants by Culinary Class Wars Season 2 contestants are very much open for business (or about to be) – and are absolutely worth the reservation.

THE WHITE SPOONS

1. SON JONG-WON

