Adam Driver will play Mister Sinister and Inde Navarrette will go Rogue in Marvel’s X-Men reboot

Adam Driver will make a long-anticipated entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to play supervillain Mister Sinister, and Obsession breakout star Inde Navarrette will play Rogue in Disney's forthcoming film reboot of X-Men.

Driver and Navarrette were among the new cast members announced on Saturday (Aug 15), Singapore time, at Disney's D23 convention by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, along with Driver's Girls castmate Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier and Maya Boyd as Storm. The film is slated for release in May 2028.

Driver's name was often rumoured and often dismissed as an X-Men possibility. Many thought he'd be playing the antihero Magneto. The rest of the cast appeared on stage at the Honda Center arena in Anaheim, California, while Driver appeared on a big screen.

“Kevin and I had been talking for years about my joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I think we finally found the perfect film,” Driver told the crowd of 12,000 via video.

“So I’m very excited to be playing the role of Maaagneto!” he said before pausing, taking it back and saying, “even better, Nathaniel Millbury,” an alias for Mister Sinister.