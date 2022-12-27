BIGBANG members Taeyang, Daesung leave YG Entertainment and sign with new label

Two members of BIGBANG have left the group’s long-time agency, YG Entertainment. The label said on Monday (Dec 26) that Daesung is leaving, soon after it was announced on the same day that group mate Taeyang had signed with a new label.

Both artistes are now signed with THEBLACKLABEL.

YG Entertainment stressed that both Taeyang and Daesung are still part of BIGBANG. It also said that it was in negotiations with G-Dragon, the last member of the K-pop group still signed with the agency.

The statement released on Monday by YG Entertainment read: “Daesung has decided to end his contract with us. He’s looking for a fresh start. The fact that Daesung is a BIGBANG member has not changed. We support Daesung’s choice and new start, and we are always open to cooperating with him.”

On Taeyang, it said: “We are sincerely pleased to deliver the news that Taeyang is making a fresh start.”

Earlier this year, fellow BIGBANG member T.O.P. left the agency to “broaden the scope of his individual activities”, while remaining with the group.

BIGBANG, initially a five-member group, now consists of T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung after the departure of Seungri in March 2019, following a scandal.

BIGBANG released Single Life, their first new music in four years, in April this year.