Demon Slayer live concert to make Singapore debut in October
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert will be held at Esplanade Theatre on Oct 18.
Get ready to experience Water Breathing in a whole new dimension this year. A live concert of the popular anime series Demon Slayer is set to make its debut in Singapore on Oct 18 at the Esplanade Theatre.
The concert will feature the soundtrack from the first arc of Demon Slayer, Unwavering Resolve, brought to life on stage by an 18-piece orchestra as scenes are projected onto a full-size cinema screen.
Tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert will go on sale at 11am on Thursday (Jun 19) via Book My Show, with prices going between S$71 and S$179.
In the meantime, fans of Demon Slayer eagerly count down to the first movie of the Infinity Castle trilogy, premiering in Singapore on Aug 14.