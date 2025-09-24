Singaporean actor Desmond Tan and wife welcome baby boy, their second child

Desmond Tan’s family just got a little bigger. On Tuesday (Sep 23), the Mediacorp actor revealed on Instagram that he and his wife have welcomed their second kid, a baby boy.

"Now we are four! Didi is here!" gushed the 39-year-old who tied the knot with his university sweetheart, known publicly as Mrs Tan, in 2021.

Like Tan’s daughter, who was born last March, his newborn son’s name was not revealed. For now, it seems he’ll simply be known as Didi.

The actor also shared several photos, including one of him cradling the baby and another of him and his wife gently holding the infant’s finger.

One photo also revealed that the baby weighed 3.46kg at birth.