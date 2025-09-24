Singaporean actor Desmond Tan and wife welcome baby boy, their second child
The 39-year-old Mediacorp artiste shared that his son weighs in at 3.46kg.
Desmond Tan’s family just got a little bigger. On Tuesday (Sep 23), the Mediacorp actor revealed on Instagram that he and his wife have welcomed their second kid, a baby boy.
"Now we are four! Didi is here!" gushed the 39-year-old who tied the knot with his university sweetheart, known publicly as Mrs Tan, in 2021.
Like Tan’s daughter, who was born last March, his newborn son’s name was not revealed. For now, it seems he’ll simply be known as Didi.
The actor also shared several photos, including one of him cradling the baby and another of him and his wife gently holding the infant’s finger.
One photo also revealed that the baby weighed 3.46kg at birth.
Tan joked that it’s "gonna be a handful" but added that he’s "loving it".
"My heart had already known a love so profound when I became a father for the first time that I wondered if there was room for more," he wrote.
"Then you arrived and showed me that a heart doesn’t divide…it multiplies. Welcome to the world, my son!"
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/