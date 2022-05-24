Singapore to host Dota 2’s The International 11 championship this October

Teams of competitive players will duke it out for the Aegis of Champions, a physical trophy, at Suntec Arena and the Singapore Indoor Stadium for this year’s finale of the current Dota Pro Circuit (DPC).

The International is well-known for its prize pool’s meteoric growth, from US$1.6 million (S$2.2 million) in its first edition in 2011 to a whopping US$40 million last year. This year's prize money has not been revealed although given the increase over the years, it's expected to be an eye-watering amount.

Before that though, teams must fight for their place in The International 11 through the DPC’s regional league and Major tournaments. The DPC’s top 12 teams will automatically qualify for The International, with an additional eight teams joining the championship through regional qualifiers.

Many of The International’s previous editions were held in Seattle, near Valve’s Bellevue headquarters. The International 9 in 2019 was the first time the championship was held in Asia when Shanghai, China played host.

This upcoming 11th edition in Singapore is set to be the first for Southeast Asia.

Singapore is no stranger to major e-sports events. Just last March, Fairmont Singapore hosted the ONE E-Sports Dota 2 Singapore Major. The country has also hosted Mobile Legends tournaments.