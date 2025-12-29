From capybara to basketball: Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang promotes Singapore in STB video series
The three-part mini series was part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.
Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang has filmed a three-part limited video series in Singapore, in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).
The series takes him around the island's notable spots and sees him participate in local activities, including playing basketball at a Tanjong Pagar outdoor court and making ang ku kueh in Katong-Joo Chiat.
"Singapore is a city that breathes. Walking on the streets, the sunlight, the trees and the chirping birds, all seem to remind me to slow down. For this trip, I want to take it slow, and maybe I'll stumble upon new surprises or spark fresh inspirations," the 27-year-old said in the first video.
Released on Saturday (Dec 27), the video saw Wang visit Mandai Wildlife Reserve. He got up close with various animals from the Ganges crocodile to Blyth’s hornbill and black-crowned crane, and even interacted with a couple.
Passing by the giant pandas at River Wonders, he remarked that they were his "hometown fellows", before attempting a selfie with Kai Kai.
"Life as a national treasure is truly carefree," he quipped.
He also got to feed and pet a capybara named Moe, with assistance from its keeper, and later remarked: "I didn't expect to get so close to those animals and touch the capybara. The whole experience was very nice for me."
Wang then swung by the Duxton area in Tanjong Pagar to play basketball with some locals at an outdoor court.
After the game, he invited them to dinner at Chatterbox restaurant at Hilton Singapore Orchard, where they dined on Hainanese chicken rice and lobster laksa.
In the second video, which was uploaded on Sunday, Wang explored Singapore's urban landscape, namely Ion Orchard.
There, the Sichuan-native gamely devoured various chilli at Peranakan restaurant Violet Oon, tried a few kueh at Bengawan Solo, and gulped down a bowl of kway chap at Toast Box.
He also visited Ion Sky, the highest point along Orchard Road, where he mused: "Only when you stand high can you see far."
Wang also met with Singaporean illustrator Kow Fong, also known as Ah Guo, to discuss a potential collaboration for Wang's clothing brand D.Desirable.
Fong's style uses very vibrant and rich colours, Wang said, expressing admiration.
"The buildings in Singapore all have their own characteristics. There are plants in the middle of buildings, creating a feeling of city in nature. I really like it," he said of his quick jaunt.
The third and final video, published on Monday at noon, continued Wang's exploration of Peranakan culture.
He strolled past the colourful shophouses along Koon Seng Road in Katong-Joo Chiat, stopping to look at the intricate designs, on his way to the Peranakan Mansion.
There, he learnt about various aspects of Peranakan heritage, from wedding customs to beaded shoes handmade by Nyonya women.
Wang then tried his hand at making ang ku kueh at Singaporean confectionery Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, before feasting on nasi lemak, kuek pie tee and cendol at The Coconut Club.
"Singapore is truly amazing. Here you meet all kinds of people, hear different languages and different voices. I definitely want to come back again," he said, concluding the video series.
Wang's collaboration with STB is the latest in a list of high-profile brand entertainment partnerships by the statutory board in 2025.