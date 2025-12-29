From capybara to basketball: Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang promotes Singapore in STB video series

Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang has filmed a three-part limited video series in Singapore, in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The series takes him around the island's notable spots and sees him participate in local activities, including playing basketball at a Tanjong Pagar outdoor court and making ang ku kueh in Katong-Joo Chiat.

"Singapore is a city that breathes. Walking on the streets, the sunlight, the trees and the chirping birds, all seem to remind me to slow down. For this trip, I want to take it slow, and maybe I'll stumble upon new surprises or spark fresh inspirations," the 27-year-old said in the first video.

Released on Saturday (Dec 27), the video saw Wang visit Mandai Wildlife Reserve. He got up close with various animals from the Ganges crocodile to Blyth’s hornbill and black-crowned crane, and even interacted with a couple.