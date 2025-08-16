From Coldplay to Blackpink’s Jisoo: How a stealth STB team is putting Singapore on the pop culture map

You’d have thought the legions of hardcore K-pop fans would know when a member of the world’s current biggest girlband was in Singapore, a city so densely packed that it often feels like nothing goes unnoticed.

But Blackpink’s Jisoo managed to fly under the radar earlier this year, when she filmed the music video to Your Love – the second track on her recent album Amortage – at the new wildlife park Rainforest Wild Asia in Mandai before it opened in March.

All without a single leak online before the video’s official preview on Monday (Aug 11), ahead of its release the following day.

This wasn’t the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) first collaboration with a global superstar. In 2025 alone, it also partnered internationally renowned acts like Coldplay and BTS’ Jin for their music videos.