From Coldplay to Blackpink’s Jisoo: How a stealth STB team is putting Singapore on the pop culture map
In an extensive interview with CNA Lifestyle, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) shared the strategic thinking that guides its branded entertainment partnerships team to secure high profile collaborations.
You’d have thought the legions of hardcore K-pop fans would know when a member of the world’s current biggest girlband was in Singapore, a city so densely packed that it often feels like nothing goes unnoticed.
But Blackpink’s Jisoo managed to fly under the radar earlier this year, when she filmed the music video to Your Love – the second track on her recent album Amortage – at the new wildlife park Rainforest Wild Asia in Mandai before it opened in March.
All without a single leak online before the video’s official preview on Monday (Aug 11), ahead of its release the following day.
This wasn’t the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) first collaboration with a global superstar. In 2025 alone, it also partnered internationally renowned acts like Coldplay and BTS’ Jin for their music videos.
Still, its latest reveal caught many by surprise. “STB’s team is really acing,” read one Instagram comment on Jisoo’s music video preview – echoing the support for Coldplay’s Man In The Moon video released in February and BTS’ Jin’s Don’t Say You Love Me in May.
Its recent streak of high profile entertainment partnerships has also extended to television. Hacks, an Emmy Award-winning comedy on HBO Max, revealed during its Season 4 finale in late May that the episode had been filmed in Singapore.
Perhaps most impressive was that the projects featured multiple familiar public spots. There was a coffee shop in Geylang, the MacPherson neighbourhood, Benjamin Sheares Bridge and Gardens by the Bay among others.
Yet somehow, the team behind the scenes managed to keep it all under wraps, again and again.
CONFIDENTIALITY AND LOCATION SELECTION
The low-key approach to managing high profile projects is intentional, STB told CNA Lifestyle in an extensive interview about the strategic thinking behind its branded entertainment partnerships.
It declined to share details about the amounts spent due to business confidentiality.
These projects present unique challenges, “particularly regarding confidentiality and logistics”, said executive director of STB's brand division, Tan Yen Nee.
They require “tight information control to protect the integrity of the content and ensure maximum impact of the final reveal”.
For example, BTS’ Jin's visit for Don't Say You Love Me required “extensive coordination to maintain discretion about the artist’s presence and filming locations, while ensuring smooth production”, she said.
In the end, Goldhill Plaza near Novena MRT station, Marina Bay Residences, the National Gallery, Keng Eng Kee Seafood at Bukit Merah, Emerald Hill, Gardens by the Bay, Anderson Bridge and the Singapore Flyer were featured in the music video.
STB looks at multiple factors when selecting the filming locations, Tan said. This includes creative vision and storytelling requirements, technical feasibility, practical considerations for use of public spaces and coordination with stakeholders.
For Coldplay, the Marina Bay area was chosen “not merely for its iconic status but for its ability to create a powerful setting for the video’s climax”, she shared.
Around the 02:29 mark of Man In The Moon, the diverse group of youths featured come together on a floating platform under the night sky.
And the “stunning yet operationally viable” scene was only possible because STB and the production teams had worked closely with various stakeholders, including PUB, said Tan.
"NATURAL" FIT WITH SINGAPORE’S BRANDING IS KEY
Nurturing such collaborative relationships, including with key global media and entertainment companies, has been central to STB’s approach to destination marketing.
The statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry champions tourism as a main economic pillar, promoting Singapore as a vibrant travel destination.
The Coldplay collaboration was the result of STB’s existing partnership with Warner Music, following “successful projects” with other global celebrities like Charlie Puth, said Tan.
The American singer-songwriter and record producer, who’s signed to Atlantic Records under Warner Music Group, visited Singapore in September 2022 for STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign.
He showcased various locations through their distinct sounds – a nod to his well-known perfect pitch. The rare musical ability lets him turn everyday noises into melody and identify notes with uncanny precision.
So when Coldplay scheduled their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore, STB recognised an opportunity to “create unique content”, Tan recalled.
While a partner's track record matters, even renowned names don't automatically get the green light. A key factor in the decision is whether the partnership "naturally" fits Singapore’s brand values and identity.
In this case, Coldplay’s Man In The Moon was part of the band’s Moon Music album, which carries the message that love is the best response to a challenging world. The song itself “centres around the theme of unity and shared experiences that transcend individual differences”, said Tan.
The band's values and narratives aligned with Singapore’s “celebration of diversity, innovation and community", she noted.
“When fans’ favourite artistes share authentic experiences of Singapore, it creates meaningful connections through compelling content that inspires travel consideration."
Separately, Jisoo’s video painted a “love letter” to her fans through a visual story that blended lush nature with modern city life. The setting echoed Singapore’s “city in a garden” vision, where greenery and urban living go hand in hand.
Unlike other collaborations where the city's various urban landmarks were in the spotlight, it focused on highlighting Singapore's nature-inspired experiences.
SIGNIFICANT APPEAL IN TARGET MARKETS
STB’s “strategic focus on leveraging the global K-wave” has opened the door to collaborations with South Korean entertainment partners, said Tan.
In 2022, it partnered with acclaimed South Korean drama studio Studio Dragon to film the mystery series Little Women at locations in Singapore, including the ArtScience Museum and Fullerton Hotel.
Then in 2024, it partnered with JTBC, a leading South Korea TV network, for the Korean dating variety show My Sibling's Romance. The couples went on dates around Singapore including at Chye Seng Huat Hardware Cafe and The Coastal Settlement.
Its collaborations with BTS’ Jin and Blackpink’s Jisoo – both artistes who command a significant following in STB’s key markets – were simply this year’s addition to a growing list of successes. And at least in Jin’s case for now, the numbers have backed it up.
His music video accumulated 23 million organic views as of August 2025, generating an influencer media value (IMV) of S$718,500, Tan shared.
An IMV figure represents the estimated value of paid media exposure that a product has generated through its organic performance.
The National Gallery also shared that the music video led to a “significant surge in their social media engagement, with a notable increase in user-generated content from fans visiting the featured spaces”, Tan added.
The music video inspired a self-guided trail, which drew “over 175 per cent” more views than the Gallery’s second most-viewed trail (The Ultimate First Timer’s Guide) during the same period.
And on Instagram, the post featuring Jin racked up “approximately 148 times more likes and 56 times more views” compared to the other posts in May.
Whether these figures have directly driven more visitors to Singapore is up for debate, but the appeal of such collaborations with prominent pop culture personalities is evident. As of August 2025, the Coldplay campaign has accumulated over 262 million in reach, 110 million views and 19 million engagements across the social media platforms of Coldplay, STB and Warner Music, Tan added.
Having television and film partnerships reach audiences in STB's key markets also gives potential collaborators a significant edge.
Season 4 of Hacks was distributed across STB’s “top source” markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.
Its season finale came under the Singapore On-Screen Fund – a joint initiative by STB and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) supporting TV and film productions that showcase Singapore globally – which assesses proposals for their ability to deliver “both tourism impact and industry development outcomes”, said Tan.
Scripted content, like the Hacks' episode, is evaluated based on the show’s “established success, distribution reach, destination features and industry development benefits”.
Plus, remember Tom & Jerry Singapore? The first localised adaptation of the popular animated franchise was released in 2023, inspired by Singapore's culture and landscapes – and it was the result of STB's long-term collaboration with leading entertainment company Warner Bros Discovery.
The first episode has the cat and mouse duo fighting over none other than durians, arguably a staple in Singaporeans' diet.
And in 2022, the six-part documentary Food Affair With Mark Wiens – also stemming from the partnership with Warner Bros Discovery – centred around Singapore's "rich and diverse dining scene".
“We seek partnerships that combine strong market reach with meaningful destination integration while maintaining creative authenticity,” Tan said.
“These principles serve as guidelines whilst we maintain open dialogue with our partners to discuss creative interpretations, provided they don’t compromise Singapore’s fundamental values or harm our reputation.”
PRIORITISING AUTHENTIC STORYTELLING
To that end, STB offers local insights to ensure content is accurate and resonates with audiences, while also helping to facilitate the production process.
But it ultimately adopts a “collaborative approach” that respects the vision of production teams and ensures “creative control” remains with them, said Tan.
For example, when working with Netflix and Box to Box Films on the 2019 documentary series Formula 1: Drive To Survive, STB recommended and connected producers to various local attractions, and helped with location access and permits.
Still, the production house had “creative freedom to capture Singapore’s Formula One Grand Prix and the vibrancy of the city”.
Tan highlighted that the varied nature of STB’s branded entertainment partnerships means each requires “a distinct approach depending on the creative concept, production scale, technical requirements and stakeholder involvement”.
But what’s important is to prioritise projects where Singapore plays an “integral role” in the story, not just an “interchangeable backdrop”.
STB leans into authentic and credible digital content in its partnerships with global celebrities, profiling Singapore’s “distinctive character” in a natural way that avoids “the feel of traditional tourism advertising”, she added.
It also seeks partnerships where Singapore inspires creative expression.
American pop-rock band OneRepublic's song Singapore, for instance, “emerged organically” from the band's experiences here. The track featured on their sixth studio album, released in 2024.
“From our architectural landmarks to street food culture, this genuine appreciation translated into content that audiences trust and engage with more deeply,” Tan said.
And as destination marketing evolves, STB sees branded entertainment as "a powerful way to not only profile Singapore's physical attractions, but also our culture, people and stories", she added.
“This approach helps overcome marketing fatigue by integrating our destination organically into content that audiences actively choose to consume.”