Blackpink member Jisoo's new music video secretly shot at Singapore's Rainforest Wild Asia

It seems like Singapore is solidifying its reputation as the go-to place to shoot music videos secretly. On Tuesday morning (Aug 12), Blackpink member Jisoo released the music video for her song, Your Love, which served as the second track on her recent album, Amortage.

What's interesting, however, is that the video was shot at the newly opened wildlife park Rainforest Wild Asia.

With this, Jisoo continues the streak of celebrities, such as Coldplay and BTS member Jin, filming official videos in Singapore.