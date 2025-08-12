Blackpink member Jisoo's new music video secretly shot at Singapore's Rainforest Wild Asia
The music video is for her song Your Love – the second track on Jisoo's recent album, Amortage.
It seems like Singapore is solidifying its reputation as the go-to place to shoot music videos secretly. On Tuesday morning (Aug 12), Blackpink member Jisoo released the music video for her song, Your Love, which served as the second track on her recent album, Amortage.
What's interesting, however, is that the video was shot at the newly opened wildlife park Rainforest Wild Asia.
With this, Jisoo continues the streak of celebrities, such as Coldplay and BTS member Jin, filming official videos in Singapore.
Just like with Coldplay and Jin, Your Love's music video is a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). In the video, Jisoo can be seen wandering Rainforest Wild Asia's caves and trails as well as the space's Cavern Restaurant.
The video is also interspersed with scenes of the various flora and fauna at Rainforest Wild Asia.
It is unclear when Jisoo shot this music video. However, the 30-year-old was in Singapore in March for a pop-up commemorating her album launch.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to STB for comments.
For now, Jisoo, along with the other three members of Blackpink, will return to Singapore in November for the group's Deadline tour which will be held at Singapore's National Stadium.