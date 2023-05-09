Celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan just started a crochet line and they've sold out all handmade items

Unravel &'s first collection is called REVEAL and comprises handmade bags and hats starting from S$60. Unravel & also has a section selling PDF-printable patterns from just S$4.50. As of writing, all of the handmade items have sold out. However, Goh has assured fans that they "will be working on releasing new items soon".

The launch of Unravel & has been met with a wave of support from the couple's celebrity friends including Tasha Low and Ayden Sng. In fact, Goh revealed that his My Star Bride co-star Chantalle Ng was Unravel &'s very first customer. Some of the items she bought included the Ice King Crochet Beanie and the In My New Era Crochet Shoulder Bag.

In the near future, Wan and Goh also plan to conduct crochet lessons via Unravel &. The couple first announced their relationship in March this year and were previously co-stars in the Mediacorp series Strike Gold.