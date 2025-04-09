Fan bumps into actor Xie Shaoguang on the MRT, musters the courage to ask for a photo

Next time you're taking the train, remember to take a look at your fellow commuters. Who knows – you might be standing next to one of Singapore's biggest stars?

Recently, a netizen from China named Sandy shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu that she had bumped into Mediacorp actor Xie Shaoguang on the MRT.

The 62-year-old made his showbiz comeback in September last year after a two-decade break from acting. He's currently filming Mediacorp drama The Gift of Time, his first drama since Baby Blues in 2005.

Sandy shared that she "mustered the courage" to approach the star, who was standing and dressed down in a grey tee, to ask if he was Xie Shaoguang.

She then asked for a picture, and she shared that this was her second time bumping into the actor.

"I didn't dare ask [for a photo] the first time. But this time, I went all out and wasn't afraid that it would be awkward," she wrote.

Sandy also revealed that she shared the same route as Xie, and they both took the train from Woodlands to Caldecott then Buona Vista. We guess Xie was probably on his way to Mediacorp for work at that time.

Netizens were quick to recognise Xie from the post, with many calling him by his iconic characters such as "Pangolin" in 1998's Legend Of The Eight Immortals.

"Xie Shaoguang is the number one actor with the best acting skills in Singapore's Mediacorp," raved another Chinese netizen.

Well, now they can look forward to seeing Xie in action again in The Gift Of Time, which is slated to premiere in October.