Mediacorp actress Fang Rong announces 'departure' from acting: 'I felt that there was something deeper I was missing'
In a social media post on Friday (Sep 5), the 29-year-old said that despite loving "the craft" of acting, she thought that there was "more to life than being in the spotlight".
Singaporean actress Fang Rong, 29, announced on Friday (Sep 5) her "departure from the acting world, for now". In a statement on her social media pages, the My One And Only star said that her decision came after years of deliberating and that despite her love for acting, she felt that she was missing "something deeper".
"In a world full of pain, my heart yearned to be part of the relief," she wrote. "I hoped to make a difference in this world in a way that is both personal and tangible."
As such, Fang Rong, who graduated from the University at Buffalo with a degree in psychology, plans to use her background "to live a life where [she] could be with those in need, reminding them of their goodness and inspiring healing, growth and self-actualisation".
According to Fang Rong, her platforms will be used as a space for her to share about mental health, mindfulness and faith.
Her announcement has been met with support from her peers, including Desmond Tan, Priscelia Chan, Ayden Sng and more, with Chan writing: "You are gonna shine even brighter when you have found your core essence! So happy for you that you found that joy!"
Fang Rong entered showbiz as a child actress, appearing in drama series like Parental Guidance and The Greatest Love Of All. Over the years, she starred in numerous shows and movies such as 2017's Wonder Boy and 2023's Sisters Of The Night.
This year, she is set to star in Fixing Fate – her first lead role in a full-length Mandarin series.