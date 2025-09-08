Mediacorp actress Fang Rong announces 'departure' from acting: 'I felt that there was something deeper I was missing'

Singaporean actress Fang Rong, 29, announced on Friday (Sep 5) her "departure from the acting world, for now". In a statement on her social media pages, the My One And Only star said that her decision came after years of deliberating and that despite her love for acting, she felt that she was missing "something deeper".

"In a world full of pain, my heart yearned to be part of the relief," she wrote. "I hoped to make a difference in this world in a way that is both personal and tangible."

As such, Fang Rong, who graduated from the University at Buffalo with a degree in psychology, plans to use her background "to live a life where [she] could be with those in need, reminding them of their goodness and inspiring healing, growth and self-actualisation".

According to Fang Rong, her platforms will be used as a space for her to share about mental health, mindfulness and faith.