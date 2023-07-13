Fang Rong plays a young Joanne Peh in Last Madame prequel, was frequently told she looks like the actress

Period drama Last Madame aired in 2019, but we haven’t seen the last of it. The show, starring Joanne Peh as the undercover-feminist owner of a brothel in 1930s Singapore, made headlines back then – it was the first M18 show to air on Toggle, now meWATCH, promising salacious thrills; and it picked up a bevy of awards.

Now, it has a second instalment: A prequel titled Sisters Of The Night, starring Fang Rong as a younger version of Peh’s character Fung Lan, and Gini Chang as a younger version of Ah Yoke, the loyal maid.

Viewers saw Fang Rong as a young Fung Lan – birth name Qing Ling – in flashback scenes in Last Madame, but this time, the character’s backstory is fully fleshed out.

And while Qing Ling runs away from her life of oppressive luxury and arranged marriage, Ah Yoke, named Nozomi, battles poverty and fights for survival in one of 1920s Singapore’s Japanese brothels. The two develop a bond of sisterhood forged through shared tragedy involving espionage, misogyny and gangsters.